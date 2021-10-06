You won't find stories of vaccine regret on the Herman Cain Awards. The subreddit has standards for what makes a "winner": The victim must have made public declarations against vaccination or masking (private Facebook posts do not count). The victim must have been admitted to a hospital and received a covid diagnosis. "Suffering the consequences of believing covid misinformation is not sufficient to merit a nomination / award. Propagation of covid misinformation, or public declaration of being anti-vaxx / anti mask is necessary," according to the rules. "Award is granted upon the nominee's release from their Earthly shackles." (Asked for comment, Cain's daughter, Melanie Cain Gallo, replied in an email: "I had not heard about this and it has no effect on our family because that group is insignificant and irrelevant.")