

Shawn Mendes performs at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball 2018 at Capital One Arena. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Pop music critic

There weren’t any proper carols sung at Monday night’s Jingle Ball — the annual pop revue at Washington’s Capital One Arena thrown by local radio station Hot 99.5 and its parent conglomerate iHeartRadio — but the concert still obeyed a perverse holiday logic. The performers could be divided into two columns: the naughty and the nice.

Reality won’t allow itself to be halved into such nifty binaries, but pop radio still comes with an on/off switch, giving us a feeling of agency over a world we can’t control. So even in the age of streaming, there’s a strange comfort to listening to the radio. When a song comes on, you might like it, or you might not.

You could feel that polarization on Monday night as some of the year’s biggest melodies imprinted themselves onto so much tweenage gray matter. This is a concert aimed directly at children, and for many, it’s their very first. So when a song is good, the kids attempt to blot it out with their most life-affirming screams. And when as song is bad, you can almost see the innocence being drained from their bodies. Don’t dismiss the Jingle Ball as some corporate-sponsored puff party. It’s one of the most intense concert experiences of the year — year after year.

Here’s how the latest slate of Jingle Ballers fared on Monday night, from start to finish.

Nice: Sabrina Carpenter

Opening the show with a pleasant blend of serpentine melodies and bursting bass, the former Disney Channel star also had some advice for her audience: “Forget about whatever’s going on in your life.” At first, it seemed like reflexive banter aimed at the grown-ups in the room, but maybe Carpenter knows that kids have it rougher than any of us.

Naughty: Bazzi

His languid set produced only one burning question: What if this Michigan-born singer is actually a secret Canadian genetics experiment that involved splicing the DNA of Drake and Justin Bieber?

Naughty: NF

The only thing more unnerving than hearing a 27-year-old rapper declare, “I’m just being myself” while rapping in the dyspeptic cadences of Eminem was the video that played on the Jumbotron during “Let You Down” — dramatized footage of a father watching his son die in a burning car. Merry Christmas!

A very nice young man indeed: Shawn Mendes

At the ripe old age of 20, this Canadian troubadour has managed to outlive the social media platform that launched him (he got his start crooning in six-second blips on Vine), and while his strained voice still underscores the adolescent yearning in his songs, Mendes is currently radiating an ineffable first-summer-home-from-college maturity.



Bebe Rexha. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

The nicest: Bebe Rexha

The strongest voice of the evening was also the most adaptable, with Rexha flexing over the squiggly thump of “In the Name of Love,” her duet with EDM producer Martin Garrix, and the fluid twang of “Meant To Be,” her chart-topping collaboration with country duo Florida Georgia Line. There was a potent message in the subtext: Get in where you fit in — and you might fit in where you least expect to.

No: G-Eazy

We probably don’t need the morality police patrolling the aisles of the Jingle Ball, but this guy — who is, without question, the worst rapper to ever ascend to his current fame-stratum — must know that it’s wrong to perform a song as obscene as “No Limit” to an arena crammed with kids. It felt unusual and cruel. No child should have to lose a drop of their innocence to music this dim.



G-Eazy. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Meghan Trainor. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

Nice: Meghan Trainor

Big voice, big hair, big heart. Like Mendes before her, Trainor has become a Jingle Ball fixture in recent years and her throwback-tinted singalongs had a ritual feel. (When she sang, “Your mama raised you better than that,” was she shading G-Eazy?)

No longer obnoxious enough to feel naughty, yet too assaultive in their mediocrity to qualify as nice, so naughty it is: The Chainsmokers

It feels like eons ago when this duo suddenly began devouring our public airspace, goading us with their absent maximalism. A few years later, the world feels like a far more perilous place, and a headlining set from the Chainsmokers only sounds like ambient boom-boom.