His brother slapped his hand hard and told him he would order him his own.

My husband, myself and his brother's wife were in shock.

Because we were staying with them and at their mercy, we didn't say anything. I tried to pay for our dinner after that, but his brother refused to let us.

Nothing more was said.

Since then, my husband and I agreed if we ever did visit again, we would never stay with them.

The problem is, we can't seem to get closure on this.

His brother never apologized, nor has it ever been brought up again between the two brothers, even though they have stayed in touch.

Should we ask for an apology? Should we let him know how much we were hurt by his actions? We want to visit again, but we are not sure how to get over this experience.

— Disappointed Sister-in-Law

Disappointed Sister-in-Law: Many people treat their dinners like a freewheeling buffet — what’s mine is yours — but there are some people (and I am one of them) who are triggered by others taking food from them, without being invited or asking permission.

What your husband did (“Hmmm, I’ve never had that before; I’ll just help myself”) was also a very siblinglike thing to do, revealing behavior between the two brothers that probably goes back to childhood.

What your brother-in-law did in response was inexcusable.

Everybody’s reaction since then has been inexplicable.

Your husband and his brother have maintained a speaking relationship. He is waiting for an apology that will never come.

Unfortunately, bro code often suggests that the aggrieved party should just “get over it,” without an acknowledgment or apology from the aggressor. It’s possible that this twisted ethic actually contributed to the slapping incident, because when people don’t use their words (your husband didn’t ask, his brother didn’t apologize), they tend to lash out, instead.

If your husband wants to get over this, he will have to be brave enough to bring it up: “Look, this may seem like ancient history to you, but it has been weighing on my mind. That time you slapped me at the restaurant during our visit really shocked me. It still bothers me.”

His brother will probably diminish the concern. He might say he doesn’t remember it or deny outright that it ever happened. Be prepared.

Dear Amy: We have family around the country. On every one of their birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas we send checks or gifts and they never ever say thank you OR even acknowledge they even received anything.

We have a loving and happy family.

It hurts my feelings to never have anything acknowledged, and yet, honestly, I don't have the courage to stop gifting them.

My husband doesn't care if they thank us or not.

I've asked him to take over gift-giving. He says he will. Great!

But doesn't it all come down to the fact that they think we "owe" them these things?" We don't!

What is the way forward? Somewhere between sadness (me) and casualness (him), there must be the right answer.

— Gifted

Gifted: You don’t actually know whether your relatives think you “owe” them, because they never communicate with you — in any way — regarding gifts.

If these family members don’t ever give gifts to you (you don’t mention this), receiving gifts might actually make them feel uncomfortable. They might be passively trying to discourage you from continuing.

You have a loving and happy family. Your family will still be loving and happy, whether or not you choose to give gifts. Once you understand this, you will be liberated from worrying about it.

I’m with your husband about this. If it feels good, do it, not out of obligation, but for the pure joy of experiencing your own generosity.

Dear Amy: "Hate to Ask" was perturbed that their mother had left more inheritance to a friend than to her.

Children often feel entitled to inheritance, while friends often earn it. Friends may help someone get through the everyday difficulties of life, including those brought on by children.

Therefore, a good friend may be more deserving of a larger inheritance.

— A Friend Indeed

Friend Indeed: Great point!