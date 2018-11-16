Dear Amy: More than 10 years ago, when I was a young newlywed, I saw a picture of all my close high school friends at a bridal shower for my best friend. I was not invited.

It hurt, and I cut most of these women out of my life because of it. I'm not proud of it. It seemed silly, trivial and embarrassing to ghost them.

I've moved several times and have made wonderful lifelong friends since then.

Now, as a funny twist of fate, I'm back and living in my small hometown.

Running into these old friends has brought up this exclusion and the way I've in turn ghosted them.

Honestly, in retrospect, I realize that they were really not true friends. Some of them were outright emotionally abusive. Being excluded from the bridal shower was just the straw that broke the camel's back. My gut was telling me it was time to be done with them.

After running into some of these women lately, I've received messages from them saying that they miss me. They wonder what happened and why I've kept my distance. Now I am unsure of how to answer.

I have no desire to be friends with these women again. I have filled my life with good, authentic people now. I don't want to keep on ignoring them, but I also don't feel like dredging up the past. How do I respond?

Not Missing Them

Not Missing Them: If you are brave enough to simply own your truth, then one statement would probably take care of this: “Honestly, I was hurt years ago when I was excluded and not invited to Tammy’s shower, and as the years have gone by, I’ve pretty much lost interest.”

If you genuinely don’t want to be honest about why you are keeping your distance, then you need only be neighborly and cordial when you see or hear from these people. Cordiality does not imply friendship, nor does it tie you into further contact. If they contact you to say they miss you, you can respond, “Thanks. It’s great to be back home.” If they make a bid for further contact or friendship, you can say, “Thank you, but I don’t think so. I’ve moved on, and it’s all good.”

Dear Amy: My partner had an affair with the head of HR at our company (we all work at the same place).

After a painful six-month separation and two years of working on our relationship, things are good with us.

I sometimes run into the homewrecker at work, and I can't seem to let go of my disgust for her. I've wondered if talking to her might help me let go of the hurt feelings and, frankly, hatred I feel for her.

Time hasn't seemed to help. I don't even know how to react when I see her. Currently, we just glare at each other.

Pained Co-Worker

Pained Co-Worker: I’m assuming that the head of HR at your company violated the most basic company policies when she chose to have an affair with your partner. I’m also assuming that — realistically — you can’t do much about it in terms of reporting, without possibly ruining your partner’s career.

Communicating with her about this affair might have a negative impact on both of your careers.

And I’m wondering, realistically, what you might gain from telling this person how you feel about her. In fact, I admire your restraint up to now.

Look at the hard work you have put in to finally forgive your partner.

Dig deep and understand that your rage is still holding you hostage. You should work on releasing your anger — overall — but continue to dislike her from a distance.

And a note to HR professionals out there — workplace questions sent to me over the years reveal that this profession overall seems to have a poor reputation. I understand that questions sent to me represent a very skewed sample, but this question is one example of why workers might believe that Human Resources personnel don’t advocate for them.

Dear Amy: Regarding "Done Mom," whose 18-year-old daughter's 30-year-old boyfriend lives with them and contributes nothing, I think suggesting six months is way too long.

Six more months of enabling is crazy. She needs to go to the local courthouse and file paperwork to evict that boyfriend.

A therapist waiting in the wings will help her daughter to cope.

Therapist Who Has Seen it All

Therapist Who Has Seen It All: Yes, delaying this is just drawing out the enabling. Thank you.