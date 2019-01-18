Dear Amy: My wife and I have two grown children. One is married with children. The other, our 35-year-old daughter, lives with us and has been unemployed for the past month.

She is kind and generous. She will help around the house or yard if asked. She pays for her own car, insurance, gas, clothes, phone and health and beauty aids. She does not pay for food, rent or utilities.

We have talked to her about making a mock budget so that she would know what she needs to earn to be on her own. We have gone to family counseling, where she rejects any and all ideas. We have also read books on boundaries and about how to connect with adult children.

Anytime we broach the subject of employment or of getting her own apartment, she breaks down in hysterical tears and says, "I'm trying!"

My spouse and I have infrequent sex because she is right down the hallway.

It is hard for me to believe that she is 35, single and unemployed. Will she end up being a 40-year-old virgin sleeping in a twin bed in an 8-by-10 bedroom down the hall?

We are highly frustrated! Help!

Wannabe Empty Nesters

Wannabe Empty Nesters: Your daughter may have untreated conditions that contribute to her low-functioning. She should be evaluated by a health-care professional. And, yes, she needs to get a job. Her hysterical reaction when you ask about employment is an indication of how anxious she is. You should remain calm and helpful.

You sound so unhappy and resentful with her presence in your home that it would probably be best for her (as well as you) if she moved out. She might feel comfortable renting a room in a private home; aside from checking Craigslist, there are roommate or room rental sites available, which she can find through an Internet search. Or could she join her sister’s household?

Give her a reasonable deadline, and be supportive but firm as it approaches. (“We know this is challenging for you, but you can do it, and we’re right here to help.”)

If she avoids taking on this task, find a place for her.

You are already financially supporting her through housing, food, etc., and perhaps you would be willing to continue to help her with some housing costs after she moves out, with the goal of weaning her incrementally from your support.

Don’t judge or comment on your daughter’s sexual status. That is insulting. Therapy and/or personal coaching might be useful to her.

Nothing will work unless you and your spouse are on the same page. If one spouse undermines the other, your daughter will continue to fall through the gap.

Dear Amy: My younger sister has suddenly had to take on all of the financial responsibility for her preteen daughter (my niece), due to circumstances beyond her control. Included in the expenses are after-school dance lessons and competition fees, etc.

Her solution for this expense is to ask friends and family for a donation, or to hire my niece for little jobs.

I think this is incredibly unfair to my niece and our friends and family, and that it would be better to reset expectations and live within their means.

I feel she is passing off the hard choice of withdrawing from dance onto those of us who can't afford to help.

I understand the importance of consistency, especially during trying times, but this just feels like she is being set up for failure.

I haven't said anything yet. Any advice?

No Solution

No Solution: Your sister is trying to raise money for her daughter’s dance lessons. Asking others to consider either donating or hiring this preteen for odd jobs seems to me like an appropriate response to this sudden challenge. You should never contribute if you can’t afford it, but I don’t think you should necessarily blame your sister for trying.

We are all being “set up for failure” and disappointment, every day of our lives. I empathize with this mother’s desire to head it off for as long as possible.

Dear Amy: I completely disagreed with your wimpy response to "Frazzled Shopper."

The way to deal with bratty children is to locate that "reset button," located on their behind. A quick swat right there in the store will get their attention.

Experienced Dad

Experienced Dad: I agree with dealing with this directly and promptly. I disagree about the swat. The reset button is located in the brain, not the bottom.