Dear Amy: I have been happily married to my husband for two years. While he is loving, and a good provider, he is not overly romantic. I would love nothing more than for him to surprise me with some flowers one day because he was thinking of me, but he's never given me flowers. Valentine's Day comes and goes without a peep from him.

I have voiced my concerns to him, but he usually gets frustrated and says that he takes care of me, keeps the house in order and works 60 hours a week to provide for me (all of this is true) and that should be enough.

I don't question whether he loves me (I know he does), and I know I should be more grateful for all the wonderful things he does. There is just always that part of me that wants some of the romance and spontaneity that I fantasize about.

Am I being petty? Shouldn't I just put my silly desires for flowers aside and be grateful that he nearly breaks his back to feed and shelter me?

Wanting Romance

Wanting Romance: It’s not petty to want some romance in your life, but I think you’re getting romanced every single day. You just don’t see it, because you’re defining romance one way and your husband is defining it differently.

If you could train yourself to change your perspective, even slightly, you would stop scanning the driveway for the flower delivery person, and instead see that the guy dragging himself home after work carrying a bag of groceries is telling you that he loves you in ways that are visceral and lasting.

Gary Chapman has written a helpful book on loving communication, “The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts” (2015, Northfield Publishing). Viewing love and romance through this lens will help you to identify your “love language” (receiving gifts). Your husband’s love language would be “acts of service.”

Maybe you should express your own love in the language you understand best by giving your husband flowers for his bedside table. Express your love and gratitude spontaneously, and learn to see his efforts as important, worthy and just as beautiful.

Dear Amy: One of my co-workers wrote and self-published a motivational book.

He then gave everyone in the office copies, begging us to read it and leave favorable comments online.

I read the book but didn't like it. At all. It was poorly written and — awful.

What do I do? Lie and tell him it was great? Or tell the truth and hurt his feelings?

I don't want to hurt his feelings, but to recommend his book seems wrong, especially since I didn't think it was good. What should I do?

Conflicted Co-worker

Conflicted Co-worker: Unless your job is “professional book reader and recommender,” you are not obligated to do anything to publicize this book, and you are certainly not obligated to lie in comments and say that you like it.

That being said, you should be careful about what you say about the book, especially since it was written by a co-worker that (I’m assuming) you see almost every day and have to maintain a professional relationship with.

For now, stick to the adage: If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all. Avoid discussing this at work, and keep your opinions off social media.

If this co-worker asks you specifically for an opinion or feedback, be polite about his effort (“Wow, that was quite an undertaking!”) but do not offer feedback or criticism, because the book is already written and printed.

If he continues to push you and your other co-workers to leave comments, be simple and direct. Say, “I’m sorry. I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”

It is a professional breach to pressure co-workers regarding a nonwork project. His supervisor should discourage this behavior.

Dear Amy: "Loving Mother" wrote about her son's financial trouble and her guilt about not being able to loan him money.

She can help him to figure it out. Sit down with the bills — can a payment plan be set up? Request a lower interest rate? Are there hidden fees/services that can be renegotiated? Can the son get a roommate? Providing practical advice and support in resolving financial problems helps the child without a financial loan and, hopefully, has long-term benefits.

Helpful Dad

Helpful Dad: Great advice. But this dude also needed to get a job. That would be my first suggestion.