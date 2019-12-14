Childers was referring to a sold-out show at the club in Adams Morgan club (capacity: 200-ish) in 2017, when his breakthrough album “Purgatory” was just starting to break. His rise in D.C. — including sold-out shows last year at the 400-capacity Rock & Roll Hotel in March and the 1,200-capacity 9:30 Club in October — has mirrored his ascent across the country, where he has steadily packed ever larger venues and festival fields.

Now Childers was back in Washington with a new album, August’s “Country Squire,” which debuted atop Billboard’s Country and Americana/Folk charts — in a room that could fit 30 Songbyrds.

That could have posed a problem for a guy who, just a few years ago, was playing coffee shops and basement bars. Like John Prine or Jason Isbell, Childers’s strength lies in his lyrics: vivid songs that play out like short stories, often about working-class life in Kentucky or his devotion to his wife, musician Senora May. Songs like that usually work best in intimate rooms, but the warmth of Childers’ raspy voice and the twang of his five-piece band managed to make even the cavernous Anthem feel cozy.

Like “Purgatory,” “Country Squire” was produced by Sturgill Simpson and Nashville engineer David Ferguson, who helped build a foundation of honky-tonky, cosmic country and bluegrass around Childers’ strongest instrument, his voice. “Country Squire” expands on “Purgatory” — ever so slightly broadening his sound.

In concert, “House Fire” hinted at arena aspirations, as Childers traded his usual acoustic guitar for an electric, and the band vamped on a country funk intro, eventually exploding in a singalong chorus. (Childers will play some arenas next spring on a joint tour with Simpson; March’s D.C. dates are two already-sold-out Anthem shows).

The audience was rowdy, hooting and hollering at certain lines — “Now I’m lit up like a Christmas tree. Check one-two, can y’all hear me?” from “Gemini,” for example — and shouting others along with him.

Nestled in the midst of a string of mid-set fan favorites from “Purgatory” — including the propulsive “Whitehouse Road,” the bluegrass-y “Feathered Indians” and the dive bar anthem “I Swear (To God)” — was the Grammy nominated “All Your’n” from “Country Squire.”

“So I’ll love you till my lungs give out, I ain’t lyin’,” Childers sang. “I’m all your’n and you’re all mine.” Take away the pedal steel guitar, and the ode to Childers’ wife was as good as any soul song you’ll hear in 2019.

