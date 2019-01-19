

Guitarist James Blood Ulmer performed at AMP by Strathmore on Jan. 18. (AMP by Strathmore)

Guitarist James Blood Ulmer broke through in the jazz world in the “harmolodic” vein of Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time ensemble — a sound that he carried over to his own bands, and one that’s bafflingly difficult to explain. As it turns out, though, Ulmer’s sound as an unaccompanied solo guitarist and singer isn’t much easier to explain. His performance as such at AMP by Strathmore on Friday night was, at the most superficial level, like a folk-blues gig, a John Lee Hooker redux. But only at the most superficial level.

Indeed, nobody whose knowledge of the blues runs any deeper than a Time-Life commercial could have mistaken Ulmer’s “Are You Glad to Be in America” for it. It featured a solo electric guitar and Ulmer’s deep, backcountry drawl, and there the similarities ended. The tune (Ulmer’s signature) was in its own form, taking odd twists and turns, and Ulmer’s performance comprised weird, thorny dissonances and skewed tunings with Jimi Hendrix-style reverb in speakers.

It was certainly no surprise when an actual blues tune, Ulmer’s “No Escape From the Blues,” came up four songs into the set. But this held to the barest outline of 12-bar form; it didn’t even have a set rhythm, let alone structure — which seemed to follow Ulmer’s singing, not the other way around, with knotty riffs in between that lasted however long he wished them to. Similarly, “Animal” (in which Ulmer responds to a woman who called him a dog) had some bluesy licks, and its theme was a familiar one, but in every other respect it was its own — ahem — animal.

What Ulmer was doing might be best described as “free blues.” We all got the general idea of the genre, if not the actual details of it. Even when Ulmer covered Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” — “I’m not even gonna try to play the guitar part,” Ulmer promised, though he threw in plenty of Hendricks licks — and the blues standard “Rock Me Baby,” there wasn’t any solid framework to them. “Rock Me Baby” was perhaps the only tune in the whole set that had the prescribed blues chord changes, which might bring us back to Ornette Coleman (whose disdain for prescribed chord changes was legendary).

None of this, though, was ever anything but accessible, and downright scintillating. Ulmer’s performances had their own logics, their own tensions and drama. More than that, though, was the effect of the concert’s intimacy. A very large man in an even larger tan suit sat alone on a stage, playing a single instrument, which made the music feel very direct even when it was anything but. His subject matter was also relatable, and often hilarious: in his last tune, the main lyric was, “Somebody got to be the President of hell, because there’s a whole lot of people down there!”