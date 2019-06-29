

Jawbox singer-guitarist J. Robbins performs the first of two sold-out shows at the 9:30 Club. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

It was probably just a way of avoiding the dreaded word “reunion,” but Jawbox singer-guitarist J. Robbins was on to something when he called the band’s Friday 9:30 Club concert “a time travel-ish thing.” During the first of two sold-out shows at the venue, Jawbox’s performance sounded bristlingly contemporary while simultaneously evoking different periods of the quartet’s original 1989-1997 run.

The band opened with Robbins’s greeting, “Hi, everybody,” and the twinned roar of his and Bill Barbot’s guitars. Soon, the two men were singing a suitably punky phrase, in unison: “I don’t believe” (the refrain of “Mirrorful”). At center stage, bassist Kim Colletta bounced exuberantly, a grin on her face. Throughout the 90-minute show, the 50-ish musicians hopped, strutted and thumped with all the energy of their younger selves.

“Mirrorful” is from Jawbox’s final 1996 album, one of two the band recorded after signing to a major label during the great alt-rock boom that followed the commercial success of Nirvana’s 1991 “Nevermind.” Jawbox had previously recorded for Dischord, then D.C.’s preeminent punk label, and their move caused some tsk-tsking at the time. But the musicians’ outlook didn’t change at the time, and it still hasn’t. At Friday’s gig, the band distributed a flier that listed social-action groups that it supports, and Robbins urged fans to “re-humanize every minute of every day.” (Also, Robbins’s fine new solo album, “Un-Becoming” is on Dischord.)



Jawbox bassist Kim Colleta, left, and guitarist Bill Barbot perform at the 9:30 Club. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

The evening’s material was drawn mostly from the group’s last two albums, which achieved a more accessible sound by boosting tunefulness and giving the vocals a more prominent place in the mix. Commercially, this refinement culminated in “Savory,” probably Jawbox’s most-heard song. The crowd-pleasing number had a prominent place near the end of Friday’s main set.

Yet the style of the band’s later recordings wasn’t heard on Friday. Instead, Robbins and Barbot floated their vocals barely a millimeter above the level of the guitars, burying the cryptic lyrics in the overall attack. This approach recalled earlier Dischord bands, which often subordinated vocal melodies to guitar lines. This strategy made Jawbox’s songs sound more interchangeable than they actually are, but it still left much to appreciate. Zach Barocas’s versatile drumming was a show in itself, and Robbins and Barbot’s guitar interplay was as consistently interesting as it was constantly mutating. If the current incarnation of Jawbox is time-traveling, its trajectory is over, under and sideways.