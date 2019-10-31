AD

Still, the Governors Awards is a crucial early stop in the campaign season — the Iowa Steak Fry of the Oscar hustings, where stump speeches are replaced by eye-catching gowns and perfectly calibrated small talk. After all, Eddie Murphy wasn’t there for the salmon. He was there to remind Acadeay voters of his smashing comeback in “Dolemite is My Name,” in which he delivers a bravura turn as the 1970s comedy star of the movie’s title. Similarly, Renée Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Lopez were there to remind members of their performances in “Judy,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Just Mercy” and “Hustlers.”

This year, the Governors Awards reflected generational transitions both literal and spiritual: Legendary producer Robert Evans, 89, had died the day before, leaving a legacy that includes such cultural touchstones as “Love Story,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Godfather” and “Chinatown” — the latter a direct inspiration for “Motherless Brooklyn,” which was represented at the dinner by writer-director-star Edward Norton.

Visionary filmmaker David Lynch and actor Wes Studi also received honors, making Studi the first Native American to receive an Academy Award. But it was Geena Davis and Lina Wertmuller who stole the show with the night’s most memorable speeches. Upon receiving the Hersholt award, Davis — a longtime advocate for gender parity on and off screen — challenged the assembled power players to live up to their liberal reputation. “If we’re supposed to be a bunch of gender-fluid intersectional feminists, then by God let’s do it right!” she half-joked. Then, 91-year-old honoree Wertmuller led the crowd in a chant calling for Oscar to be renamed Anna, to the obvious bemusement and outright discomfort of more than a few men.

Not only have the cultural values of inclusion and representation finally caught up with the Academy — making it significantly less old, white and male than it was 10 years ago, when the Governors Awards were founded — but the industry itself has gone through technological and corporate ructions that are disrupting nearly every corner of the business.

Streaming giant Netflix — which spent millions of dollars plumping for “Roma” last year — showed up in force with representatives from “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” at their respective tables. So did traditional studios — including Disney and Warner Bros., whose comic book franchises Scorsese has accused of being theme-park rides rather than true cinema. (Never mind that the latest installment of the Scorsese Cinematic Universe — think gangsters and gunplay instead of superheroes and Spandex — will screen briefly in theaters before showing up on home screens.)

At the Governors Awards, at least, what gets to be called a movie seems to be whatever gets you into the room.

“Judy” and Shia LaBeouf’s latest indie success story, “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” were distributed by Roadside Attractions, which, along with STX (“Hustlers”) and Sony subsidiary TriStar (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), is joining Fox Searchlight (“Jojo Rabbit”) and A24 (“The Lighthouse,” “Uncut Gems”) as a major player in this year’s Oscar race. And that race still matters in keeping small and midrange movies alive within an ecosystem dominated by tentpole extravaganzas.

“Hollywood goes on because everybody wants awards and recognition,” said Bob Berney, the recently departed Amazon executive who earlier Sunday announced that he and his wife, Jeanne, would resurrect Picturehouse, a movie company they headed when it was formed in 2005. Although streaming is clearly the future of the business in terms of funding and distribution, Berney is convinced that “for certain films, meaning independent films, there’s still a strong theatrical audience.” And often, as in the case of “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Judy,” they’re “the films that the gatekeepers miss.”

Most attendees didn’t learn of Evans’s death until the day after the awards. But in hindsight, it feels as though the gathering was a fitting tribute to one of the most storied and influential gatekeepers in the business, a guy who embodied the kind of taste, gut instinct and risk-taking that still defines movies at their best — whether they’re about superheroes or mere humans, seen on big screens or small. The secret of Evans’s success was that he wasn’t always a success. He and his Paramount team “fell on our asses” plenty of times, he told Variety in 2002, “but we also touched magic.”

In the documentary version of his memoir “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” Evans recalled the marching orders he received from Charles Bluhdorn, who hired him to run Paramount in 1966. “Make pictures people want to see,” Bluhdorn told him. So simple. So vexingly difficult.

As notions of pictures and the people they serve continue to expand, it’s advice worth taking. If only to get you into the room.



