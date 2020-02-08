Still, the most enthralling parts of Dijon Duenas’s performance were the swells and dips in his vocals. His voice was like ink to paper — sometimes gliding, as during an intimate journaling session by the fire — but at other times hurried, tumbling out in stops and starts like a sudden spark that needed to be captured on a receipt at 3 a.m. in an empty diner.

AD

Before his current solo venture, Dijon was a part of Abhi//Dijon with Abhi Raju, and they began making dreamy, glowing R&B as University of Maryland students in 2013. A few years later, they put out two well-received releases, and added production and feature credits with Brooklyn rapper Talib Kweli and British R&B artist Nao, respectively.

AD

After the (inevitable) move from Ellicott City to L.A., the duo released their last EP together in 2016. As Dijon told the Fader, the solo move wasn’t out of anything adverse; he wanted to make music that was reflecting his artistic shift.

Dijon’s first solo singles in 2017 signaled a growing vocal urgency, putting his voice at the forefront of tender guitars and still-moody beats. But this time, instead of a brew of lush production and vocals, Dijon’s singing led the way, unfurling as an intricate map for the rest of his music to follow. His latest EP, “Sci Fi 1,” is textured by imploring guitars, lean rhythms and his voice, soaring into outer space and burrowing deep into the parched earth of the American Southwest.

AD

With a four-piece band to back him up, Dijon, dressed in cowboy boots, took each of his songs and electrified them, shocking his music into full, sun-drenched life. On opener “Drunk,” the wistful, weepy single off his latest EP, Dijon stretched further, his voice creasing as the percussion surged, and an added saxophone lifted everything higher.

AD

Then, Dijon merged the Final Frontier and the American frontier for the new song “Alleyoop,” his celestial vocals and space-growing rhythms slow-dancing with a soulful lap steel guitar to offer maximum tenderness.