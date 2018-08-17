

Bad Bunny performs at Eagle Bank Arena. (Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

Bad Bunny’s “Chambea” is one of those slow songs in which things happen fast. So when it came lurching from the subwoofers at Virginia’s Eagle Bank Arena on Thursday night, it was punctuated by snickering high-hats, rumble strip kick drums and, of course, Bad Bunny’s tongue rolling some beautiful Rs — a human purr masquerading as a spray of bullets. The mood of “Chambea” is menace, but letting your brain go slippery in that fast-slow crosscurrent felt like joy.

How about the rise of Bad Bunny himself? Has it been fast or slow? Over the past few years, the 24-year-old has gone from bagging groceries in his native Puerto Rico to becoming the central voice in Latin trap, a broadening style that merges the boom-flicker of Atlanta rap production with expressive Spanish rhymes. Bad Bunny had a lovely 2017, counting up more than four billion views on YouTube, and an even lovelier July, scoring his first No. 1 hit with “I Like It,” a collaboration with Cardi B.

And no, Bad Bunny still hasn’t released a proper album, but his profusion of singles can still float a 90-minute arena show, so let’s fight the impulse to call him a “next big thing.” He’s a very big thing at this very moment.

He certainly carried himself like one on Thursday night, embellishing his regular-guy wardrobe with flamboyant touches. That meant white sneakers, black T-shirt, one gold hoop earring the size of a Funyun, some aggressively geometric eyewear and a candy-fresh manicure the color of banana Now and Laters.

As a vocalist he wasn’t quite as out-there, and he spent much of the night executing Drake’s melodic blueprints in a low, magnetic yawn that seems to have been inherited from reggaetonero Tego Calderon. Whenever Bad Bunny’s voice leaped up to reach a higher note, it pleaded, but just barely.

That uncomplicated, teasing quality is what pulled the entire arena deep inside of this slow-motion music, making the evening’s singalongs feel easy and momentous, from the bubbly (“Sensualidad”) to the somber (“Amorfoda”).



And after making all that space for the crowd to get into the act, Bad Bunny quite literally got into the crowd, leaping off the stage during “Tu No Vive Asi,” then shaking hands with the front row like a politician working a rope line — all while dutifully completing his verses.

The multitasking continued during “Krippy Kush,” a high-energy ode to highly potent weed. (Cannabis anthems used to be sly and stealth, but as our laws continue to change, we should probably expect more of them to sound like this.) “Krippy, krippy, krippy, krippy,” Bad Bunny rapped during the refrain, as if speeding over potholes, and then jumping to the top of his register, “Kush, kush, kush, kush,” as if the car alarm had tripped.

Such high-speed octave vaulting might qualify as an Olympic gymnastics routine for a rapper as easygoing as Bad Bunny — but when he dug into his pocket during the song’s closing refrain, he wasn’t reaching for a hankie to dab the sweat off his brow. Instead, he pulled out his phone, turned his back to the crowd and snapped a selfie.