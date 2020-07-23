Once the protagonists settle into Obama’s earth-toned office — an American flag and Muhammad Ali’s signed pair of boxing gloves providing symbolic pops of color in the expanse between them — the core agenda of “A Socially Distanced Conversation: President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden” comes into focus. This will be an earnest, talky two-hander: just a couple of guys chopping it up about public health crises, economic distress, racism, policing and their efforts to address those issues during the Obama administration.

With its straightforward editing (no edgy jump cuts or flashy dissolves here) and civic-minded seriousness, the ad gets the job done. But subtextually — and sometimes even in the text itself — the messages it sends are unmistakable.

Obama has always possessed a sophisticated sense of the cinematic: He engaged Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth”) to direct lush biographical films for his election and reelection campaigns, in much the same spirit as the narratives the filmmaker’s father, Charles, created for Robert F. Kennedy and George McGovern. It should surprise no one that the president whose 2019 Top 10 movies included such film snob-approved fare as “Ash is Purist White” and “Transit,” and who went on to form a production company at Netflix, understands the power of the image and knows instinctively how to deploy it.

In this case, “A Socially Distanced Conversation” — which was adroitly directed by Adam Garber, who worked in Obama's Office of Digital Strategies — does two things at once, harking back to a dignified, even-tempered past while providing a revealing glimpse of the future.

In taste and tone, Garber’s film is of an entirely different genre than those made by Donald Trump’s campaign, most recently seen in a commercial falsely claiming that Biden supports defunding the police — a lurid anarchic fantasy reminiscent of Stephen K. Bannon’s dystopian oeuvre.

“A Socially Distanced Conversation” is also far more measured and mainstream than the Never Trump messages produced by the Republican political action committee the Lincoln Project, whose cleverly scrappy videos look like guerrilla indies by comparison.

Which isn’t to say that Biden and his former boss are above trolling the opponent they’re trying to unseat. Trump, a reality-TV celebrity, may be the most image-obsessed president in U.S. history, at least if his daily television consumption is any indicator. Biden and Obama are clearly aware of that fact when they slam Trump’s incompetence and apathy with “Mean Girls” incredulity (“Donald, stop trying to make hydroxychloroquine happen. It’s not going to happen.”). If Obama has always lived rent-free in Trump’s head, that sound you hear is the backup alarm beeping while a Mayflower truck pulls into the current president’s mental loading dock.

Still, for all of its meta-humor and throwback reassurance, “A Socially Distanced Conversation” is most interesting as a product of the current moment. When Obama and Biden emerge from separate elevators, each wears a dark suit and a black face mask; when they settle, barefaced, into brown leather club chairs, they’re several feet away from each other, a piece of stagecraft that once would have been difficult if not impossible to film, and that viewers would have immediately rejected as too awkward and, well, weird.

“Our first priority was to keep the vice president safe,” Obama’s senior adviser, Eric Schultz, explained in a phone conversation on Thursday. “But we also wanted to model best practices and show the rest of the country how to be social, but safe.”

In its own way, the Obama-Biden video points to a newly pared-down, precaution-taking production process, and what it might yield. And it implicitly normalizes what just six months ago would have looked queasily unpleasing or off-kilter to discerning audiences. Today, we understand that negative space isn’t an aesethic glitch but a necessity. And it can offer its own compositional beauty, exemplified in a skillfully edited sequence in which Obama and Biden face each other in horizontal Zoom-like shots, the 21st century version of the perfectly balanced Golden Ratio.