And yet, for all the celebrating, there are signs that the White House is beginning to bump against the edges of its power to end the pandemic in the United States. The pace of new vaccinations has slowed dramatically; in some states, the share of adults who have received at least one dose hasn’t scraped 60 percent, let alone 70. The long-term decline in new cases that began just before Biden took office has flattened considerably; in some states, infections have started to rise again. An increasing share of those new cases are from the highly transmissible delta variant.