In a song, ambiguity isn’t something we can measure. We can’t trace it like a melody or count it like a rhythm. But every great song needs it. Ambiguity is our invitation to participate. It asks the listener to complete the picture, or even better, to get comfy in the incompleteness. Most of the songs we love are built out of satisfying repetitions and nifty resolutions, but ambiguity is what makes a song live and breathe and itch and scratch.

Bill Callahan might understand ambiguity better than any songwriter alive. He sings in a paint-flat baritone that feels forthright, like melodized speech, but the pace and construction of his lyrics should make us wonder about what isn’t being said.

And that makes his new album, “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest,” especially startling. In recent years, Callahan’s life has changed. He turned 50, he got married, he had a child, he lost his mother, and now, he’s addressing all of these things in songs — with happy, legible images bumping up against orphic, unknowable ones. It’s a new kind of friction for him, and it works. For instance, when Callahan contentedly sings, “I got married to my wife, she’s lovely. And I had a son,” the verse can still ooze wild mystery with its rejoinder: “Giving birth nearly killed me. Some say I died, and all that survived was my lullabies.”

At the Miracle Theatre in Washington on Sunday night, that big-mystery sensation arrived immediately, wrapped in a tiny joke. “I feel like a movie,” Callahan announced at the outset of his performance, strumming brittle chords on a small acoustic guitar. Was this a new song? Nope, just banter. And while everyone was seated in a functioning movie theater, the audience still had to turn that line over in their heads a couple times before erupting in laughter. That’s because the joke itself wasn’t as funny as the fake-out — namely, the fact that Callahan’s songs, deadpan and profound, make the line between speaking and singing so thin. It was a perfect false start. Everyone’s attention was instantly sharp.

Soon, Callahan was singing about how lives begin and end, with certain lines climbing out of his gorgeous baritone while others plunged down to its depths. At times, the muscles in his face seemed more attuned to the meanings of his words than the sounds those words were making. Callahan is famously stoic onstage, but on Sunday, his eyebrows seemed to go diagonal whenever he sang about something huge. The notes themselves weren’t particularly strenuous to sing. Instead, he appeared to be straining to articulate the bigness that the language implied. “Canyon.” “Love.” “Immensity.” “America.” “Now.”



Those words landed like poetry, but they weren’t. Callahan has repeatedly said he has no interest in poems, no use for them, which means we should always pay close attention to how his words take to the air. The finest example on “Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest” comes during “Released,” an impossibly concise ballad about the end of the world. Callahan has evoked the apocalypse plenty of times before, but the eternal bye-bye has never felt this close — on his lyric sheet, or out here in the real world. Maybe it’s the heavy paranoia suffocating our national mood, but “Released” sounds like the greatest song Callahan has ever written, and its opening couplet is absolutely paralyzing. “Like two wrestlers, I am mostly still,” Callahan sings, “as the four horsemen come over the hill.”

For a quick minute, let’s just focus our ears on how Callahan assigns melody to these umpteen words, how he spreads them across time. The word “two” lasts for eight beats, giving us more than a moment to wonder, two what? The answer is “wrestlers,” two syllables we didn’t expect, sung in two jumpy notes we didn’t expect. And with that image of two opponents in our minds, Callahan informs us that his clashing internal forces are “mostly still,” singing the word “mostly” with extra-slippery equivocation, stretching two syllables into a descending four-note slide. The tension is set. Cue the horsemen.

The word “four” gets another eight beats, and the image at the end of that breath is truly horrific. If we can’t see the lethal quartet drawing near by now, Callahan makes us feel the contours of their approach with a sloped melody. The word “over” drops in pitch from one syllable to the next. Conversely, “the hill” inclines slightly upward.

This guy once said he doesn’t believe in songwriting as craft, and if that’s still true, his melodic instincts here are simply unreal. The rest of the song is stunning, demolishing, strangely hilarious and completely tragic, until everything resolves into some kind of acceptance.

I have yet to hear a song that better captures the absurd dread of this dark American moment. And it says a lot that Callahan is feeling out this shapeless panic alongside the rest of us. “Released” appears smack-dab in the middle of his new album’s track list — an unshakable fear pressing down sharp and hard on the very center of his domestic bliss bubble.

So where did Callahan place this devastating little masterpiece in Sunday night’s set list? Nowhere. He didn’t sing it. And here’s what’s wild: Its absence became a presence. Such a Callahan move. I’m still not sure whether he was protecting us, or forsaking us, or doing something else. In fact, I could be totally wrong about all of this.

