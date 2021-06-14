Our culture loves nothing more than to judge women for the choices they make, and then rejudge them if they make different choices. More than a handful of readers, I know, have gotten this far into the column and have decided that the problem is not a systemic lack of empathy and accommodation for mothers but rather women like me: childless women who should have lived somewhere less expensive, or found unicorn jobs with high pay and flexible hours, or arranged child-care swaps with imaginary neighbors, or just shut up about it and not bore everyone with their whining.