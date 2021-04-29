You’ll also notice that we have a lot more TV shows. Nothing can be done about this. Last time you were here we were saying goodbye to “Friends” and had just said so long to “Sex and the City.” It must be a bit alarming to emerge and discover how much we’re still watching both in reruns. When not screeching and mating, please do make time to catch up on the show about the dragons. And the show about the paper-supply branch in Scranton, Pa., and the show about unhappy advertising executives in the 1960s. Oh, and the show about the chemistry teacher who becomes a meth maker. Wait, cicadas, hush — we’re just getting started, we only have about 200 or 300 other shows to foist upon you.