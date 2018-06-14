Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I just found out my son and his wife are going to be parents. I'm very excited and somewhat confused and a little hurt: She's seven months along. I don't know why the long wait to tell me. They live in another state, and I haven't seen them in about a year. I don't interfere in their lives. I send a text now and then, saying, "Hope you have a good day, love you both." I never get a reply. I have tried email a few times, still no response.

Frankly I don't know if my son has a stick up his butt or if he's completely clueless. I don't get texts or calls on my birthday, holidays or Mother's Day. I'm feeling sad I won't get to know my new grandchild.

— Weepy Granny

Weepy Granny: I’m sorry. The delayed pregnancy announcement merely confirms what has been true for a long time, that you and your son are all but estranged. It sounds as if you don’t really understand why — though maybe that’s only because you haven’t thought of it this way yet. Please do, and at least try to reconstruct the timeline of his withdrawal from your life.

Any factual trail will help show you how to repair the connection — and how not to make it worse. Apologies where needed, for example, are huge, and it’s also important to understand where the sensitivities are.



(Nick Galifianakis/for The Washington Post)

If the wife, say, is at the beginning of the estrangement timeline, then it’s important to consider that clamoring for your coming grandchild without showing any concern for his or her mother is just a new way to encourage distance. And antagonizing her is about the last thing you want to do.

That’s just one example. Antagonizing anyone is a bad idea in general, of course, and especially so when you’re trying to thaw out an icy relationship. So is a failure to look inward. A lack of self-awareness and an unwillingness to admit fault (on one or both sides) are the two-stage rocket that launches most if not all estrangements.

The best case you can make for his letting you back in is for your presence to be a net plus: Be warm, be flexible, be respectful, don’t blame, don’t impose. A good starter along those lines: “I miss you. I’ve been mindful of interfering, but I think I’ve gone too far and kind of erased myself. Maybe we could find a good time to talk?” Start small. And if you do talk, mostly listen. Good luck.

Hi, Carolyn: My toddler has had a major daddy preference since a little before our new baby was born. When my husband isn't around, he's very content to play with me, but if my husband's around, he wants to be with him. While I love that they have a great relationship, I do find myself a little jealous. What should I do?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Give yourself permission not to worry about it. These cycles of extra attachment are normal. Just make sure you remain mindful — not just now, but always — of having one-on-one time with each of your kids. Nurture each bond as you can.