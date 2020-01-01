My husband cannot or will not see why they would want to move away from us. He does not see the positives for them and thinks it would be a huge mistake. I don't think it is a mistake, but even if it is, it is theirs to make. They are in their 30s and have wonderful jobs.

I'm afraid he will be so hurt and disappointed that he will cause a rift in our family. Yes, I know he is being selfish and controlling, but what do you suggest to lessen his reaction?

— Close

Close: As so many of us do without realizing it, your husband probably mounted this “selfish and controlling” reaction — as in, anger — to cover the feelings he’d rather not feel. Pain of loss, fear of being forgotten, discomfort with change and its pesky subtexts: the passage of time, irrelevance, death.

So please don’t let his arguments distract you, and don’t counter them with your (valid) points about the benefits of quiet streets or this couple’s prerogative to decide for themselves.

Instead, address the pain directly. Address the fear and discomfort. Identifying with him, with compassion.

“I know how much you’ll miss them.”

“I’m sad about this, too — even though I understand it.”

“They’re rejecting a busy street, not rejecting us.”

“It’s a big adjustment for me, too.”

Say these even in response to his objections, regardless of whether they make sense. He says, “They’re making a mistake!” You say, “I’m going to miss them, too.” Hug him, if he’ll accept one.

Give his feelings a name, and a place to howl out of earshot from your daughter and her family. Give him the security of being understood — an ideal foundation on which to build a new normal for him.

If he’s still too angry, stubborn or scared to cooperate, then remain calmly, staunchly supportive of this couple, always leaving your husband room to come around.

Dear Carolyn: I have a colleague who's fairly new to the office and I'm struggling to find ways to continue being polite to him.

The guy has the unfailing ability to turn any conversation into an excruciating monologue. The Talker walks into my office, ignoring that I'm working and launches into endless stories that only give rise to more stories.

I've never heard him ask anyone else how they're doing. I don't think I've ever witnessed The Talker allow anyone else to utter a full sentence without him interrupting and talking over that person.

Yesterday, while I was chatting with another colleague about sports, The Talker inserted himself into the discussion, muscled out my other colleague and set off on a rambling soliloquy about his favorite team. I got onto an elevator and The Talker was still jabbering at me as the doors closed between us.

The Talker isn't a bad guy. Just a really inattentive guy. I'd like to find a way to shush him without hurting his feelings.

— Talked to Death in Baltimore

Talked to Death in Baltimore: I suspect The Talker you’re describing has a neurological backstory, though neither of us is in a position to diagnose that.

I bring it up nevertheless because we tend to take less offense, and therefore respond more usefully, to people we see as unable to do something, vs. unwilling. More compassionately, too. We also like them a whole lot better.

Plus, there’s really no downside to treating your colleague as if he is unable vs. unwilling to read social cues, since you’re not building a life with him, you’re just getting a job done and getting the heck on the hecking elevator.

So. When dealing with people who can’t read subtle cues, be progressively less subtle — though never less kind — until you hit the point where he gets it. Or just cut straight to: “Wait wait wait, I’m interrupting you — I’m working and can’t talk right now.” Follow that with, if needed, pleasantly: “I have work to do so I’m escorting you out of my office — perhaps another time for your story,” as you stand by the door until he goes out, closing it behind him. (Substitute ear buds for door in the cubicle version.)

Since the alternative is fleeing the scene every time he steps onto it, and since there are few states of humanity more painful than unwelcome isolation, this calm and clear assertiveness is more mindful of his feelings — more polite, I would argue — than just letting him talk unabated and then suffer the fallout from that.

Write to Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com. Get her column delivered to your inbox each morning at wapo.st/haxpost.

