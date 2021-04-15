Background: My daughter-in-law has always been aloof and disengaged. She and a brother are estranged from their mother. Our son, very much in love, wasn't bothered by the lack of her family info. He clearly loved her, and they began their family immediately. We were thrilled to have four grandchildren.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

We adapted to this marital situation by performing daily household tasks. Our daughter-in-law did "fun" kid things. But we were always there to supply background support, filling in as cook, housekeeper, chauffeur, laundry woman, teacher, playmate, babysitter and grandparent at a moment's notice. Maybe that was wrong. All we could see was how happy our son was in the beginning. Making her happy was his goal. We enjoyed the grandkids and thought we were giving them freedom from household tasks. They traveled and we also took family vacations.

She became more aloof and interacted very little with family and friends in the later years. Our son encouraged counseling, which she rejected, blaming him. He is in therapy and actively involved with his kids.

Now my son and daughter-in-law are furious at me, since their 6-year-old refuses to go to her new house. My daughter-in-law is threatening to keep the grandkids from me. He's still in love with her and clearly hurting.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Despite this "event" and the strife it caused, I feel at peace. I feel free, not "blanketed" and not living a lie.

Will this cost me my grandchildren? I don't think so, but maybe I should do something here?

— Grandma

Grandma: It might cost you your grandchildren, yes, and rightly so if you continue to be unrepentant. Your self-satisfied treachery has harmed a small child’s view of her parents — both of them — and therefore of herself, since seeing their parents as lovable is integral to small children’s sense of their own lovability.

So you bought “peace” for yourself at your grandchild’s expense.

I find that horrifying, and, operating only from the facts you gave me, I wouldn’t trust you to be around my children anymore without supervision. Not unless you acknowledged to me without equivocation 1. that you put your own vindication above their mental health, and 2. that you’d never do that again.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It “(fell)” out? You can claim that only if you’re trying to pick it back up.

Which means, technically, that your “peace” has come at all the children’s expense, because not recognizing your error means you can’t be trusted around them after having been such a significant part of their lives — just as they most urgently need the kind of loving stability you used to represent.

Obviously you love your son and these children and have invested untold hours of unpaid labor in their well-being. They have been lucky to have you.

But that luck ran out when you let your animosity for your daughter-in-law overtake whatever loving or generous motives you had. It appears to have been gradual, since you start with your early suspicion of her, then you describe doing all those chores as a way to help your son please her instead of the value-neutral version: helping to lighten their shared parental burdens. You seem to see it as doing her work for him, not their work for them. Subtle, but quite possibly everything.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Whatever the tipping point was, you lost your balance, your perspective, your control over your tongue and, as a consequence, your place in this family.

So, yes, you “should do something here”: See this. Understand it, for yourself. And make heartfelt, lifelong amends for it.

Understand that you don’t have to like your daughter-in-law, and you can even be right about everything you distrust or dislike about her. (Note, I am neither condemning nor defending her.) But you can’t can’t can’t bad-mouth even the worst parents in front of their kids.

Can’t.

Ever.

Not if you want to make any claim to being a force for good in their lives.