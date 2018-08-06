Adapted from a recent online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I mostly want to have a baby; my fiance mostly does not. I'm in my late 30s and have school-age kids; he doesn't have and never planned to have kids. Deciding to have or not to have a baby seems like too enormous a decision for mere mortals. It's tempting to just stop using birth control — or reduce our use of it — and leave it up to chance. This was his suggestion, not mine.

How stupid would that be?

— Up to Chance?

Up to Chance?: If it’s a mutual decision, then it’s fine to let nature decide — as long as both of you are committed to committing to any children that result. For what it’s worth, though, “mostly want” and “mostly does not want” isn’t a description of parents I’d choose for myself. Would you choose them for you?

Re: Having a Baby: Do you truly want to bring a child into the world with a reluctant partner? Or are you stressed and feel that having a baby to nurture would be a comfort to you right now? A therapist friend once told me that she saw women having babies when they hit major stress points in their lives because the nurturing hormones are very soothing and give women the idea they can deal. She knew this because it was happening to her at that time. She compromised with her husband and they got a puppy; her urges for another baby went away pretty quickly.



(Nick Galifianakis for The Washington Post)

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Baby as stress reducer, that’s a new one for me. And counterintuitive for sure, though babies do certainly clarify things for people who aren’t sure what they’re going to do with their time for the next 20 years.

Re: Up to Chance: While "deciding to have or not to have a baby seems like too enormous a decision for mere mortals" is a stunning abdication of responsibility, let's indulge it for a minute. Yes, perhaps some divine influence will "decide" whether you conceive. But afterward, you "mere mortals" have to decide — every. single. day. — to love and support that child emotionally, mentally, financially, physically, in every single way there is. Are you and your fiance sure you will be able take on that responsibility? If not, please don't gamble on a child's life.

— Responsible

Responsible: Good call on the abdication, yes. People do decide this one way or the other every day; the letter writer herself has children already and can make a decision as informed as anyone’s.

She therefore also must know how much the two of them need to trust themselves and each other.

He was the one to suggest the baby roulette, but I’m going to spell it out regardless: If he comes to certainty on never wanting kids, and especially if he is counting on her to be the one to use birth control, then he needs to get a vasectomy. There’s a point at which even 1 percent gambling doesn’t have a place.