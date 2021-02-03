To some extent she is correct — I am not a neatnik. But I am certainly not a pig. My daughters will attest to that. I help clean, cook my own meals, do the laundry and wipe down things — these, she says, make no difference since they "should" be done. I will do whatever household chore she wants done, but she counters with, "I should not have to ask you — I am not your mother." My daughters will also agree their mom is more fastidious than most.

I continually feel pressure to not make an error — she feels as though I cause her more work.

Discussions go nowhere.

Counseling long ago would have perhaps allowed both of us to come to a "center spot" on this, but I don't believe either of us feel it will do any good now. Thoughts?

— Arizona

Arizona: So that’s it? You “don’t believe” (that either of you believe) counseling would work, so you won’t even try it?

But you’ll fight the same fight for six decades?

That’s not the sum of my answer — to try potential solutions instead of just preemptively ruling them out — but it’s a start, and gets at the root: You both appear dug in on being dug in.

When that happens, it’s not about cleanliness anymore, or any other specific point you fix your disagreements on. It’s a proxy war.

Typically that means each of you gets something out of staking out and holding your turf, something you’re unwilling to give up. It doesn’t have to be deliberate or even conscious.

But it does represent a choice, as every recurring argument does: You’d both rather feed your own (apparently vain) hope of winning this than concede and move forward from there — to, say, embracing it, ignoring it, finding humor in it, divorcing it, whatever.

To your credit, you have tried to meet your wife partway; not a lot of slovenly warriors “help clean, cook my own meals, do the laundry, and wipe down things.”

But, to use your own philosophy against you, “You find what you look for” — and there’s sympathy to be found for your wife here, if you look in earnest. She is absolutely right that having to assign you chores is a chore in itself, one befitting parents, not peers; plus, there’s more to a functional home than cleaning, meals and laundry. That you “help” clean is a self-own, revealing that you see the primary burden as hers.

There is abundant sympathy to be found for you, too. You don’t feel at home in your own home. There’s the tyranny of clean and, atop that, the specter of reproach. Standards for cleanliness are not uniform, either; your exact habits could qualify you as an equal partner to a spouse with lower housekeeping standards, and a clean freak to a total slob.

And yet within this toddler-toy of sliding scales and perceptions, you’ve both chosen to see yourselves as firmly right and the other firmly wrong. Why? Why not choose to see — to look for — ways to meet the others’ needs without losing yourselves? Once there’s mutual sympathy, solutions tend to follow. Even after 55 years.

That’s what “discussions” are for. They only “go nowhere” when its parties refuse to budge. I hope you and your wife both can see the value of relinquishing martyrdom here.

And that, in turn, is what a thoughtfully vetted therapist is for — when two people who aren’t budging, both dislike the result.

Dear Carolyn: Yesterday a friend blasted me for betraying her trust after I told others in our small gal-pal group that she had (successfully) isolated after a potential covid exposure. (I was not the only person with whom she shared this information.) I compounded my error by assuming, wrongly, that her exposure had been to another gal-pal who had tested positive at about the same time.

My friend is furious that I assumed the source of her exposure. She said I grievously violated her privacy. But did I? Please, I need another perspective.

— Gal-Pal

Gal-Pal: You violated her privacy, yes. And the other friend’s.

The “grievously,” though, and the blasting and the fury, are a grievous capitulation to the current climate of fear, anger and exhaustion. This is an observation only, by the way, not an action item.

You messed up. An apology — and a sincere commitment not to be so cavalier again — are all the situation requires.

I hope everybody’s okay.