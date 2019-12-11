Any advice in how to fake interest in talking about the weather, etc., so I don't end up losing any future meaningful relationship with my child?

— Talking About Nothing

Talking About Nothing: Um.

You can’t imagine what they talk about is “interesting to anyone,” as you behold the evidence several times a week that your child and spouse are interested?

You call what engages them and gives them pleasure “nothing”?

That attitude will kill your present and future relationship with your child, meaningful or otherwise, in less than five minutes.

You are not one for “small” talk, okay. There’s nothing wrong with that. The mistake is in dismissing the value of those calls to anyone just because the charms are elusive to you.

Their relationship, their connection, their bond, is the subject of every one of their conversations, regardless of what they actually say. Please see that, and show them a little respect.

Then apply the larger lesson to your approach to your child. If weather, etc., is nothing to you, then what, to your mind, qualifies as something? Are there any specific topics that fall under the “something” heading that your child finds as interesting as you do?

Is there something new to each of you that you suspect will appeal to you both, that you can suggest the next time s/he’s on break?

Is there anything your child finds interesting that you could adopt as an interest of your own, like all those sports or drama or [specialized field here] parents who aren’t athletic or artsy or [so specialized] but become experts out of love?

The time you spend not talking to your child and harrumphing at small talk can just as easily be spent dismantling your own sense of superiority and building new ways to see yourself in your world.

You can also invest about two hours in getting a lifetime smarter about this, just by watching “On Golden Pond.” It’s almost 40 years old now and it’s still the best argument I’ve ever encountered for, with all due respect, not thinking the way you do about the minutiae of human connection. It’s a masterpiece, and a model. Please give it a chance.

Dear Carolyn: I was unsettled about my sister-in-law (married to my husband's brother). She didn't do anything really wrong — just a few things that showed she didn't really take into account the station of those around her.

Then I realized that what I found unsettling was her chameleon approach. She has numerous faces, all designed to present the persona she thinks the person she's talking to will like. I tend to nurture relationships with people who are themselves and partake in the big mess of life, so this was unusual for me in a close personal relationship. I really value a lot about her — her warmth, kindness and generosity, her grit and what a good mom she is. But I always wonder who I'm seeing.

— Uncertain

Uncertain: Sounds like a reasonable concern.

For what it’s worth, it also sounds like an optional one: Since she’s an in-law, you’re not deciding whether to have her in your life; she’s in it as long as your marriages tie you together. Really you’re just figuring out how much to trust her, and how close you (can) feel, and this development serves mostly to put an asterisk next to your friendship as you continue as usual.

It’s an intriguing situation with, practically speaking, a pretty blah result.

If it helps: It sounds as if you’re patient, thoughtful, observant and invested long-term in the people around you. Those conditions suggest you might be drawing conclusions about your sister-in-law prematurely. You thought one thing about her, then time revealed this to you — so isn’t it possible you’re just at the end of Act II? With more time, more patience, more respectful attention, mightn’t someone as perceptive as you eventually start to pick up on her genuine self?

Dear Carolyn: How do I be a good friend to a woman who is having an affair? Her husband kept suggesting they open the marriage, then retracting the suggestion. She finally took the bull by the horns, so to speak.

— Friend

Friend: Encourage her either to let him know she’s taken him up on his open-marriage suggestion, or to make the end of the marriage official, but, otherwise? Just be her friend as always. Given the “kept suggesting” prologue to this affair, my outrage well’s a bit dry.

