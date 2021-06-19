In 2009, when Biden was visiting a Syracuse, N.Y., elementary school, he described his dog to an enthusiastic crowd of fifth-graders, according to the local paper, the Post-Standard. “Have I ever petted a dog?” he said. “Oh, yeah. And guess what. I got one that lives with me. The smartest, coolest dog in the world. His name is Champ, and he’s a German shepherd, and he is the neatest dog.”