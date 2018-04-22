America’s financial institutions have been moving away from bricks and mortar for decades, putting services online and closing less profitable branches. But at least one big bank is trying to buck the trend.

JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, is preparing to open its first-ever Washington-area branches, executives announced recently, part of a regional expansion that will bring 70 Chase offices to the District, Maryland and Virginia by 2023 and make room for an estimated 700 new hires.

Some of the 70 planned branches already have received regulatory approval, the company says. They include sites in the District’s Columbia Heights, Logan Circle and Georgetown neighborhoods; one branch near the McPherson Square Metro station; one in Ward 7 east of the Anacostia River; one in Bethesda, and two in Arlington.

The new branches will mean households and businesses in the region can tap Chase for mortgages and small-business loans, establishing a regional lending footprint that the company estimates will reach $4 billion by 2023.

“We view our branches as the heart and soul of our company,” said Thasunda Duckett, chief executive of consumer banking at Chase. “When we bring our branches into market, we’re expanding access to local banking and bringing new job opportunities.”

[Wall Street is among the GOP tax law’s biggest winners, report says]

The move is part of a broader national strategy for JPMorgan Chase. It plans to enter 15 to 20 new regional markets around the United States by 2023, adding 400 branches to the 5,130 it has across the country.

The company is doing so at a time when physical locations have fallen out of favor among banks, as customers use mobile phones for transactions such as depositing checks rather than visiting a teller window.

Records maintained by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. show that the number of bank branches in the United States peaked at 99,519 in 2009 — including a similar high of 4,732 in the District, Maryland and Virginia that year — before declining every year since then.

The national total dropped below 90,000 last year for the first time since 2005, landing at 89,857. The total number of branches in the District, Maryland and Virginia fell to 4,149, the lowest count since at least 1994.

The slow economic recovery made big banks’ outposts in rural America less profitable, leading many large banks to shutter locations. Some analysts say the industry overbuilt before the global financial crisis, and government data shows it has been shrinking its real estate footprint ever since.

[Wall Street’s average bonus in 2017? Three times what most U.S. households made all year]

Analysts say Chase Bank’s expansion will take it into new areas but will do little to reverse the broader trend.

“The trend is still going in one way,” said Greg McBride, a senior financial analyst with Bankrate.com. “The branches that disappear over the next 10 years will dwarf the new branches that are built.”

Indeed, the District, Maryland and Virginia lost 147 bank branches between 2016 and 2017; more than twice the amount Chase is planning to add here in five years.

But JPMorgan has been putting down roots in Washington in other ways, executives point out.

In September, the bank announced it would donate $10 million for economic development efforts in the District’s Wards 7 and 8, which are home to lower-income neighborhoods. The expansion announced recently boosts that commitment to $25 million.

[South Capitol Street project promises a new bridge — and new life — for Anacostia]

The company already has a presence in the region through JPMorgan Private Bank, a wealth-management arm that serves individuals and families. And it reports that there are about 2 million local customers who use its services without ever seeing a teller.

But banking analysts say there remains a pool of customers who are more comfortable handling basic transactions in a branch.

When big banks invest in new locations, “they are looking for opportunity,” said Kenneth Leon, an equity analyst at CFRA Research. “There is part of the population that is interested in physical banking.”

Executives at JPMorgan Chase said the move is made possible by savings the company realized under the tax bill passed late last year. The firm’s effective income-tax rate fell to 18.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 22.7 percent last year, saving it billions of dollars.

JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank by assets, reported record revenue in the first quarter of 2018, rising about 10 percent to $28 billion. Profit reached $8.7 billion, up 35 percent from $6.5 billion during the same period last year.

“Tax reform did unlock a lot of potential investments for us,” said Peter Scher, chairman of the Mid-Atlantic region and global head of corporate responsibility at JPMorgan Chase. “What we have seen is a more positive business environment locally and nationally; [tax reform] gave us a chance to say, ‘We’re going to keep investing in our employees, in our branches.’ ”