“I just think it’s too fluid,” Bowyer said of the situation, noting that announcing a reopening that isn’t guaranteed might only further disappoint the museum’s young visitors.

Bowyer’s decision follows sellout weekends since Feb. 24, when the museum finally opened to the public after missing its planned November debut. She acknowledged that this is a delicate time for the organization.

“I’m terrified [about] the situation financially for the institution, but especially our employees,” Bowyer said. Full-time employees are going to be paid, at least in the short term, she said.

The museum will continue selling tickets for April through June admission and will work to add content to its website. “We’re going to try to help families and children while we’re closed,” she said. “Families need us now more than ever.”

The International Spy Museum, will keep its galleries and exhibits open, although it has canceled or postponed programming through April 1.

The museum reopened last year in a larger space at L’Enfant Plaza. Spokeswoman Aliza Bran said it is limiting the number of tickets sold daily to “allow for appropriate social distancing.” They’re also increasing the frequency of cleanings and adding hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility.

The museum has seen some group cancellations, but “not a significant drop-off in ticket sales yet,” she said.

Other cancellations and postponements are unfolding as government officials continue to discourage mass gatherings. The Choral Arts Society of Washington is postponing two performances of the March 28 program, “Music by Women on a Mission,” planned for Live! at 10th and G. Information about a new date will come in the near future, officials said.

Round House Theatre in Bethesda has postponed “Cost of Living” by Martyna Majok, set to run April 1-19, until September. All of its education programs from March 16-April 2 are suspended.