Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein listens at the Justice Department in Washington on Aug. 4, 2017, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions talks about cracking down on leaks and raising the possibility of pursuing journalists in investigations. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Is Fox News a stalwart defender of the press freedoms it depends on?

Well, that may depend on the year. It might even depend on who is the president.

In 2013, when Fox reporter James Rosen was targeted by the Obama Justice Department during a leak investigation, a top network executive was appalled. Naming Rosen as a criminal co-conspirator was outrageous, said Michael Clemente, who at the time was a Fox executive vice president for news.

“It is downright chilling. We will unequivocally defend his right to operate as a member of what up until now has always been a free press,” Clemente said.

But, at the beginning of this month, when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he might find new ways to pursue news organizations that publish leaked information, some Fox staffers climbed right on board.

●“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade fanned the flames, publishing the results of his Twitter “poll,” in which he asked whether members of the media should be prosecuted for publishing leaked information. (With a leading question and no framing of the underlying issues, it was hardly a surprise that 52 percent voted yes and 23 percent voted no.)

●On “Fox and Friends,” weekend host Pete Hegseth agreed — “Absolutely!” — when Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka described the publication of leaked transcripts as “disgraceful.” (He was talking about recorded conversations between President Trump and two foreign leaders, published in The Washington Post.) An accompanying headline had a mocking tone: “Media melts down over leak crackdown.”

●Sean Hannity, ever loyal to President Trump, continues to decry leaks as the media’s way of taking down the commander in chief — and when he’s not trying to settle old scores against Hillary Clinton, he’s bashing news organizations with his favorite expression: “the corrupt media.”

●A Fox news story on Sessions’s announcement gave only the briefest of nods to press rights being under siege, using a single sentence from David Boardman, chairman of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

●And Fox’s politics editor, Chris Stirewalt, in on-air conversation with Fox media reporter Howard Kurtz, opined that the publication of the leaked transcripts was “obviously . . . a danger to national security.” (A dubious conclusion, since there’s little reason to think anyone was endangered — unless embarrassment is hazardous to one’s safety.)

With the nation’s press under attack, a little solidarity would be nice — the kind of togetherness that other news organizations showed not only in the Rosen case but earlier, in 2009, when the Obama White House threatened to keep Fox News out of an interview with a newsmaker.

Jake Tapper, then at ABC News, pushed hard in questioning White House press secretary Robert Gibbs about the exclusion of “one of our sister organizations.” And bureau chiefs at CNN, NBC, ABC and CBS in Washington refused to go along with the White House plan to keep Fox out.

Strength in numbers worked. The White House relented and included Fox.

These days, though, some of the most prominent voices at Fox sing in unison — not with their media colleagues but with the president’s scathing opposition to the news media.

One exception is Fox’s Chris Wallace, whose tough skills were on display last Sunday in an interview with Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, eliciting the assurance — different from what his boss had suggested — that “we don’t prosecute reporters for doing their jobs.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Hannity, who after the election suggested restricting access to journalists who weren’t supportive of Trump: “In my opinion, it is time to reevaluate the role of the press in this country. . . . Does Trump really need to be granting access to biased journalists who openly oppose him?”

In 2013, a Fox opinion piece noted the wide array of support for Rosen from news organizations across the political spectrum. The importance of the press as a pillar of democracy came through loud and clear.

These days, though, far more typical Fox fare is a piece called “How to Catch a Leaker,” where spy-movie music swells dramatically over hokey graphics — and not a nanosecond is devoted to explaining why responsibly published leaks can inform citizens of what their government is doing in secret.

Dan Gillmor, author and a professor at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, now refers to the network in his tweets with the second word always in quotation marks: Fox “News.”

While Gillmor (admittedly not an inveterate Fox watcher) acknowledges that the network has some strong journalists and “an alleged division” between its straight news and its entertainment or commentary,” he still can’t take it seriously: “The channel looks mostly like a Trump/Republican propaganda arm.”

When you think of Fox’s spineless response to Trump administration threats to the press, that’s increasingly hard to argue with.

For more by Margaret Sullivan visit wapo.st/sullivan