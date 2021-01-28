Now I was an extra, a background actor, in a very independent movie called “Manna from Heaven.” I was pretending to play the saxophone in the orchestra pit at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in my hometown of Buffalo, and Cloris was in the front row of seats, playing a sad-sack woman who was about to win a big raffle prize during a dance competition.

I don’t recall the contours of the scene, which took forever to shoot, nor the plot of the movie, which has no business in anyone’s obituary. But I do remember Cloris. Her bad wig. Her good attitude. She knew she was a legend, but she knew she had to work. This movie was beneath her, but she knew how to rise above it. When the camera rolled, she was all poise and precision, and when the director yelled cut, she was hamming it up for everyone. During a lunch break, backstage, she sat with me and my high school friends — or maybe we sat with her? Either way, she behaved as if she was our bawdy grandma. She asked about school. She worried about our acne. She spit salad. She bitched. At the end of a digression about the scars of youth and the perils of age, she paused and, with a comedienne’s timing, quipped: “Doctors are assh---s.”

We Catholic-school teens were delightfully scandalized. But this was her shtick, before and since: rising below vulgarity.

Cloris, who died Wednesday at 94, never stopped rising below, partly because she never stopped working. She appeared on a screen in every calendar year since 1947. That’s an unbroken 74-year run in television and movies, with two projects still in the can. (Even Betty White, who just turned 99, took last year off.) And Cloris did everything, and everything in between. She studied at the Actors Studio in New York (rising) and voiced a part in “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” (below). In the 1970s she was swishy and meddlesome as Phyllis, the lithe landlord on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (rising), and in the 21st century she shticked her way through stern or randy grandmothers (below), including a beastly matriarch on the sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle.” She always seemed to be playing a character named Ruth — 13 times in her career, in fact — and this somehow made sense. Ruth is the housewife with a secret, the nana with an edge. We never learn Frau Blücher’s first name, but let’s assume it’s Ruth.

Cloris was a Ruth for 28 episodes of “Lassie” in the 1950s, a Ruth in a “Touched by an Angel” arc in the 1990s, and of course Ruth Popper, a lonely Texan in the 1971 small-town drama “The Last Picture Show” — one of the finest performances ever burned into celluloid.

The final scene of that movie: what a knockout. An eruptive monologue, some hurled china, and then the most marvelous bit of silent acting. Rancor, puzzlement, gratitude, remorse, despair, surrender. Cloris did it all, wordlessly and in a matter of moments. It won her an Academy Award (rising), and a place in the pantheon. But among her best performances, I kid you not, was her roast of Bob Saget for Comedy Central in 2008. Certainly below vulgarity, but also so above it. She was an 82-year-old in supple control of the ribald medium, and she knew it.

“I am not here to roast Bob Saget,” she said, pausing to glance at the dais and shrug. “I’m here to f--- John Stamos.” The crowd’s laughter was volcanic.

In late August, a friend in Los Angeles sent up a flare about Cloris, as if updating me on a shared relative.

“I need to tell someone,” he messaged me, with the gravity of a cardinal whispering about a papal illness. “My friend Tony says Cloris Leachman just put both her homes up for sale.”

We knew what that meant. We had been waiting for Wednesday’s news ever since. When it came, I texted a high school friend in Buffalo who was at that lunch table with her 21 years ago. She had been a sort of background actor in our lives since, so I didn’t have to say much.

“Cloris,” I wrote.