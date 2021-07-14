“I am definitely going to be having a hot girl summer, and no one is going to stop me,” he announced as the warm-up got underway. “It’s shot girl summer, okay? Because she is vaccinated and ready to hit it. I cannot wait to just be sloppily breathing in people’s faces.”
Though Rigsby’s enthusiasm for a post-coronavirus world seemed to power his pedaling, the scene around him was still eerie and vacant, proof that the pandemic endures. He would normally be teaching to a full room, recording the live session for future on-demand viewing — the operation is not unlike a late-night show, with the instructor playing the host — but safety precautions meant the New York City studio was empty, save for off-screen production assistants. Rigsby was flanked by unmanned Peloton bikes in shadow, arranged behind him in such a way that they appeared to be encroaching on him from the dark.
Despite this, Rigsby appeared practically euphoric, offering up one affirmation after another about what we did not survive a pandemic to do. For the queer-curious: “You did not survive a pandemic not to kiss a girl if you want, or a boy if you want.” For the aging bikini lover who, Rigsby assures us, can wear a G-string if so desired: “You did not survive a pandemic for those cheeks not to be tan.” To a woman who wrote into his “Ask Your Boo” segment wondering what to do about a guy she likes who fails to deliver “fireworks in the bedroom”: “Babe, you did not survive a pandemic to fake an orgasm, okay?”
Before the pandemic, Peloton was best known for its cringey 2019 holiday ad that went viral. Today, Peloton is one of the success stories of the coronavirus shutdowns. Late last year, with gyms still closed and vaccines months from being released, Peloton sales had tripled from the year before, at nearly $760 million. The brand was the subject of a “Saturday Night Live” parody and, given the cost of the hardware (the bikes start at $1,895 or $2,495, depending on the model), became the kind of material acquisition that Says Something About You.
As Peloton’s star rose, so did the profiles of its most popular instructors, which includes Rigsby. Even if you’re not one of the more than 5.4 million registered Peloton members, you’ve probably seen clips of Rigsby’s witticisms or his sermons on behalf of the #FreeBritney movement, which have made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, where he has 129,000 followers and 786,000 followers, respectively.
When we spoke by Zoom earlier this summer — Rigsby beaming in from a still-unfurnished penthouse in Williamsburg, which, I had learned from Page Six the morning we spoke, he had just purchased for $1.46 million — he didn’t flinch at a question about the tension it presented for his career to thrive during the pandemic. “We can be honest,” he says. “Obviously, Peloton [financially] benefited from this situation. . . . And I got to reap that success, and I’m very, very grateful for that, and it’s also kind of hard [that it happened] while so many people were struggling. . . . But I think we all, no matter how financially secure you are or what was going on, experienced a heavy amount of stress, anxiety and trauma over the past 15 months.”
Rigsby’s rides are intended as escape routes from that kind of pain and sorrow. He wants to divert your attention from the things that make you feel bad, including — actually, especially — the thing you’re doing: exercising.
“People hate working out,” he says. “They want to be distracted. Let’s be honest: I hate working out sometimes, too. So you want to be entertained. You want to forget that you’re doing something that you don’t like.”
As a kid in Greensboro, N.C., Rigsby was obsessed with musical theater and MTV. He’d watch TRL, learn the Britney and NSYNC dances, and teach the routines to all the fifth-grade girls. He lived with his single mom, Cindy, who was a recovering drug addict working as a waitress. By middle school, Rigsby was dying to take dance classes, but he knew his mom couldn’t afford them. Plus, he didn’t want to get picked on for liking something “feminine,” so he didn’t go.
Rigsby stayed in Greensboro for college. Freshman year, he started taking a free ballet class at a community center. “It was me, 18 years old, 6-foot-2½ , with 12-year-old girls taking ballet class because it was free,” he says. A friend he made there told him about an internship program at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, so Rigsby got a job slinging burgers at Steak ‘n Shake to save up enough money for tuition, housing and walk-around money. He headed to New York that summer with $1,000 in his bank account.
“I think part of it was me really wanting to escape North Carolina so that I could figure out me being gay, because there was so much shame there, and I wanted to experience a life where I could just start fresh,” he says. He decided upon arrival that he would be out in New York; he was so empowered by his first New York Pride that, when he got back to Greensboro that fall, he came out to his mom and friends.
In 2009, he moved to New York permanently. Every day was a hustle. He found work as a dancer at gay bars and with higher-profile acts, such as Katy Perry and Pitbull, as well as with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Five years on in his New York life, one of his many gigs was working the front of the house at the Box on the Lower East Side, guiding bottle-service girls to their tables. “I was literally trying to cram as many jobs as I could into a 24-hour period and make as much money as I could,” Rigsby says, when a choreographer there mentioned that he had a friend who was looking for instructors for a cycling company, and wondered whether Rigsby would be interested. So Rigsby became one of Peloton’s earliest hires. He got paid $150 per class, which, compared with the $25 an hour he made as a cater-waiter, was fine by him. He leaped at every chance to sub. At one point, he remembers teaching 14 or 15 classes a week.
Early on, he tried to emulate the more intense instructors, with their impeccable diets and serious trainer energy. But that wasn’t really clicking. He eventually asked himself: Where does Cody really shine? “[I decided] to be myself, to be authentic, to lean into the things that I’m good at,” Rigsby says. Soon after, he realized: “Okay, wow. People are really resonating with what I’m putting out there.”
This is what Rigsby is putting out there: pop nostalgia, self-satirizing digressions about his preferences and pet peeves, and hyper-specific childhood memories that he trusts will be universal. There’s also lots of Cher, Carly Rae Jepsen and Demi Lovato. (The music program Peloton uses to build rides will tell him how many times he has already included a song that he wants to add to a playlist and the date of his most recent play, which is sometimes a deterrent, but sometimes, “I’ll blatantly be like: ‘[Forget] it, I’m using it again.’ ”)
His every sentence hits like a hashtag; each ride, uninterrupted and whole, has the frenetic, everything-is-a-one-liner energy of a supercut. An uncharitable read would be to suggest that riding with Rigsby is like hitting the gym with a sentient BuzzFeed quiz. Rigsby says he aims to re-create “the vibe of when you used to do sleepovers at your friend’s house, . . . when you’re silly and out of it, and you’re just up late, giggling at everything.”
“I knew that being silly was my foundation and that my purpose was to make fitness not so serious, to make it not so scary,” he says. “[People] think that they don’t know what they’re doing, that people are going to judge them, that they’re going to look stupid. So if you can laugh at yourself and then, in turn, make other people laugh at their insecurities, . . . we can just really have fun with the relationship that we’re creating with our bodies and our minds.”
Even if, during the pandemic, you were fortunate enough to have your physical health, odds are that your mental and emotional health were probably touch-and-go at best. It was hard to be happy. Rigsby rode into that chasm of misery with defiant, emphatic positivity. For Peloton members living alone, he could be the only person they saw on a regular basis — or the only person they saw at all.
Influencer-trainer-stars such as Rigsby exist at that surreal intersection of fame and friendship. Though you don’t actually know them, the most successful reach that status because they make you feel as if you do. Even through a screen and from a distance, they are having a very real effect on your life.
Rigsby has four tattoos, all on his right arm. His first is a little heart on his hand, an impulse acquisition after a few vodka sodas at a holiday party; his best friend has the same one in the same place, so, “if we shake hands, the hearts come together, so it’s super cute.” Then came the Mickey Mouse on his biceps, because, “obviously, I’m obsessed” with the iconography. “It’s so American. It’s so pop. It’s so nostalgic.” And it’s a reminder to “not to take life so seriously.”
Near the crook of his elbow is a pink triangle, the same image that gay prisoners wore during the Holocaust, acquired on the day that marriage equality became the law of the land, both as “a celebration . . . and a tribute to queer people that we’ve lost to hate in the past.” And his last one, for now, is a lotus on his forearm. “I think it’s corny,” he allows. “But the lotus grows in mud and murkiness and dirt, and it still finds a way to grow and blossom and be beautiful.”
Rigsby is not exactly an overnight success story. He joined Peloton seven years ago, so even if he has achieved a new level of fame over the past year, it had been building for a while. In addition to teaching his classes, he’s Peloton’s cycling director — recruiting and developing new talent in the United States and abroad — and he has endorsement deals with Adidas, Therabody and GM. But his insecure upbringing, compounded by the generation-wide hit of graduating into the recession, has kept this lingering fear on his mind: Everything could disappear at any time, no matter how successful he is or how well he’s doing. “I think some of that trauma came back up during the covid crisis,” he says.
“I actually just said this to my therapist a week or two ago,” he continues. “I was like, ‘This is the first time in my life that I felt actually secure and actually like I’ve made it.’ It took a really long time.”