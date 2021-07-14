In 2009, he moved to New York permanently. Every day was a hustle. He found work as a dancer at gay bars and with higher-profile acts, such as Katy Perry and Pitbull, as well as with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Five years on in his New York life, one of his many gigs was working the front of the house at the Box on the Lower East Side, guiding bottle-service girls to their tables. “I was literally trying to cram as many jobs as I could into a 24-hour period and make as much money as I could,” Rigsby says, when a choreographer there mentioned that he had a friend who was looking for instructors for a cycling company, and wondered whether Rigsby would be interested. So Rigsby became one of Peloton’s earliest hires. He got paid $150 per class, which, compared with the $25 an hour he made as a cater-waiter, was fine by him. He leaped at every chance to sub. At one point, he remembers teaching 14 or 15 classes a week.