When we spoke by Zoom earlier this summer — Rigsby beaming in from a still-unfurnished penthouse in Williamsburg, which, I had learned from Page Six the morning we spoke, he had just purchased for $1.46 million — he didn’t flinch at a question about the tension it presented for his career to thrive during the pandemic. “We can be honest,” he says. “Obviously, Peloton [financially] benefited from this situation. . . . And I got to reap that success, and I’m very, very grateful for that, and it’s also kind of hard [that it happened] while so many people were struggling. . . . But I think we all, no matter how financially secure you are or what was going on, experienced a heavy amount of stress, anxiety and trauma over the past 15 months.”