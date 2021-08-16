Millennials and Gen Z tend to be enthralled with frameworks that purport to tell them more about who they are, whether it’s Myers-Briggs, enneagrams or tarot. Steeped in the language of therapy and self-care, and living in an era that prizes identity above all else, they might see color analysis as another way of discovering their true selves. Some analysts encourage the comparison, insisting there are personality traits associated with each season. It’s like having an astrology reading, but for your shirts.