Demetri Martin is a walking oxymoron.

The still impossibly boyish-looking comedian and actor, who just turned 44, acknowledges as much in his stand-up act, which he brought to the Lincoln Theater this month and which included — along with the description of himself as an “adult boy” — a bit about no longer being able to stand up from a crouch the way he used to.

It’s almost as if the law-school dropout, onetime “senior youth correspondent” for “The Daily Show” and star of a Comedy Central series featuring his droll drawings and guitar playing had finally decided to acknowledge — gasp! — encroaching middle age.

Or maybe not.

Martin has just written and directed his first feature film, “Dean,” a failure-to-launch comedy in which he plays the title character: a cartoonist in his early 30s who is struggling with the recent death of his mother and the lack of a stable romantic relationship. Inspired by the death of the filmmaker’s father — not coincidentally named Dean, who died of cancer when Martin was a junior in college — the film co-stars Kevin Kline as Martin’s on-screen dad and Gillian Jacobs as his love interest. One day after a gig at the Lincoln Theatre, Martin sat down for a chat about “Dean,” which won the jury award for best U.S. narrative feature at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Naturally, the subject also turned to growing up — as a comedian, a filmmaker and a person.

Q: Your father was your age when he got sick. How did your reaction to his death compare to the way Dean handles his mother’s death?

A: Opposite. I remember thinking, when my father got sick: “I need to face this. I don’t want to have a midlife crisis later. I just want to try to cry and grieve and do whatever I’m supposed to do.” I wanted to be there for my mom, and I feel like I was. I don’t regret talking to her almost every day for years. But I do remember feeling, at some point, “Geez, I do want to have my life, too.”

Q: How would you describe the way Dean handles death?

A: I conceived of the character as being many steps back from the way I handled it. Dean’s dad thinks he’s going to solve it, like a problem. Dean is more of a nonlinear thinker, like he’s going to wait it out, and it’ll be gone, like a mist or a fog.



Kevin Kline (right) and Demetri Martin play a grieving father and son in Martin’s directorial debut “Dean.” (Courtesy of CBS Films)

Q: So you’re not just playing a version of yourself then?

A: No. Dean ended up reverting to being a bit younger than I actually am, because my frame of reference for a grieving person is — or was — someone much younger than me.

Q: I feel like your stand-up act, which you describe as being about “balloons and slides and chairs” — that is, silly, impersonal things, viewed through a skewed, Steven Wright-like perspective — in the process of transitioning to a more mature sensibility. Am I wrong?

A: You’re onto something. I’ve consciously tried my hardest, over the years, to make — I guess you’d call it generic material. I like the idea of material somehow standing on its own, apart from the creator. I think that is probably impossible anyway, because you’re the person who’s coming up with it, and you’re the person who’s sharing it.

Q: So you’ve discovered that you can’t separate the comedy from the comedian?

A: It’s misguided, I know. I have changed my tune. I started out loving Steven Wright — and I still do — but I now love Richard Pryor more than I did when I started. His comedy is so confessional.

Q: Didn’t he joke about catching fire when he was freebasing?

A: Yeah, and the heart attack stuff. If you want to talk about oxymorons, there’s definitely a tug of war within me. I just don’t feel entitled. I’m a straight, middle-class, white male.

Q: What do you mean? You don’t feel entitled to complain?

A: Yes. In the era we live in, it feels like there’s a diarrhea of autobiography. If Richard Pryor’s doing it, I’m interested, but there are a lot of folks — white dudes, in a lot of the small rooms I play in — and they’re like: “Let me tell you about me. Let me tell you about my d---. Let me tell you about what I did at this party.” I just don’t care. On the other hand, if somebody could wave a wand and give me unlimited one-liners for the rest of my life, that wouldn’t be fulfilling either.

Q: How are you negotiating this transition? Your act now mixes in longer, more personal anecdotes with the surreal one-liners.

A: I’m learning how to create a set-list where I develop an intimacy with the audience, which is something I never used to want. Now I’m trying to learn to connect in a certain way. The movie, which is part of that transition, exists in dialogue with the stand-up. It’s an experiment.



Gillian Jacobs (left) plays the love interest of the title character in “Dean,” a comedy about a 30-ish cartoonist (writer-director Demetri Martin) who is still struggling to find himself. (Courtesy of CBS Films)

Q: Was there a conscious effort to avoid sticking jokes in the “Dean” screenplay?

A: I tried to write some. I couldn’t pull it off.

Q: Really? There’s a brilliant gag in the film, where Dean shows up at a night club that is so loud we need subtitles for the dialogue.

A: As an Albert Brooks and Woody Allen fan, I’ve developed a respect for some of the more imaginative turns they’ve taken in their films. Hopefully, the comedy in “Dean” comes out of the characters you’re invested in. They’re not chess pieces I’m moving through some comedy game, just to serve the jokes.

Q: “Dean” is a fictionalized version of real life but also something short of a sitcom.

A: Yes. Invention is a good exercise in empathy. That said, this isn’t “The Godfather” or “Star Wars.” The characters and their emotions have to be real. They’re the important things.

Q: You talk about real emotion, but aren’t both your character and Kline’s avoiding their true feelings in “Dean”?

A: Years ago, I read David Robinson’s biography of Charlie Chaplin. There was a quote in there — Chaplin talking about directing: “One thing I have noticed is that when people feel strongly in life, they try to hide that.” I thought that was such a simple, great idea. For a first-time director, that’s a great shortcut.

Q: When did you read that?

A: Twenty years ago. When I first started doing stand-up, I read biographies of Chaplin, [Buster] Keaton and [Harold] Lloyd, back to back.

Q: None of whom were stand-up comics.

A: That’s the former law student in me coming out. I wanted to approach comedy like art. It sounds kind of pretentious.

Q: Jerry Seinfeld is famously analytical about his material. Do you approach comedy with the same degree of rigor?

A: The game of coming up with material is, for me, the most appealing part of stand-up. I like it when people laugh — when they like me — but I don’t get the high that some of my comedian friends seem to get. But walking around, getting struck by an idea — that epiphany — it’s like somebody told you the joke. That said, I’m not a very thorough person. That’s why I left law school.

Q: Someone once said that the most successful courtroom lawyers are the best storytellers.

A: They’re not that dissimilar. If I see a movie I like, I feel like the filmmaker made an argument, and I’m satisfied with their conclusion.

Q: Variety compared “Dean” to “Garden State,” describing the film’s ambitions as “Zach Braffian.” You’ve said that your filmmaking role models are Mike Nichols [“The Graduate”] and Hal Ashby [“Harold and Maude”]. What other directors — from this century — do you admire?

A: Alexander Payne [“Nebraska”] is a big one. Some directors seem to disdain their characters. Others seem to love them, even their antagonists. Finding humanity in the villain rings more true to life.

Q: Like “Garden State,” there’s a distinct indie-folk-music sensibility to “Dean.” Where are the songs from? It’s hard to tell if they’re new or old.

A: Most of the needle-drop music comes from this 1971 Pete Dello album, “Into Your Ears.” It’s less Zach Braff and more like “Harold and Maude,” which used all these Cat Stevens songs. They give the film a kind of singular voice.

Q: Talk about the decision to include your own drawings in the film.

A: I didn’t want to make the Dean character a comedian. We shot in widescreen so I could have more real estate to do split-screens, and to comment on the film, without jokes or words.



“Dean’s” writer, director and star, comedian Demetri Martin (with co-star Kevin Kline, right) drew from his own experience of losing his father at age 20. (Courtesy of CBS Films)

Q: How long have you been drawing?

A: Ever since I was a kid. I always have a sketchbook in my bag. I always loved Gary Larson and Saul Steinberg, but I came late to stand-up. For instance, I didn’t know that Woody Allen did stand-up until I was talking with somebody about his movies and they said, “You should really listen to his stand-up.” Part of the delayed-adolescent persona — in my comedy and in “Dean” — is just that I didn’t start doing this until I was 24. Dave Chappelle started when he was 14. I’m the same age as him.

Q: And yet you still feel like a novice?

A: Definitely, as a filmmaker.

Dean (PG-13, 87 minutes). Opening June 2 at area theaters.