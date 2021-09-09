“A mossy old cabin, [that’s] dark in the woods would be goblincore and then a bright, sunny cottage out in the field surrounded by flowers and sheep or something like that would be cottagecore,” says 33-year-old Kai Watkins, who lives in a goblincore tiny house she and her partner built on the back of a truck, currently parked in the wilderness of British Columbia. “They’re kind of the same thing, really, when you think about it. One’s just the light, and one’s the dark.” She associates goblincore with “macabre things, maybe a little bit more dirt and decay.”