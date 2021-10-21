Organizers calculate what to buy and how much of it, factoring in potential contingencies, and then order more. “You can never be totally right, and you can never run out,” he said. “There are a lot of reactive elements. Despite the fact that we may be serving 30,000 people, we’ll still send somebody to deplete every Walmart of 10-ounce cups. It happens all the time. The accessible things are all cheap, single-use stuff. That’s just the way it is.” Hosting a free-for-all bacchanal like the unlimited beverage service at the freeloader area necessitates that kind of expenditure. “Festival companies sequester people inside the grounds and then make sure they buy stuff. That’s how these things create thousands of jobs,” Littrell half laughed. “They’re basically creating a city. . . . They have to find resources, pack in all the water, equipment . . . and then in a few days, it’s gone.”