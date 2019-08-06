Movie critic

It’s somehow appropriate that the last and only time I spoke with D.A. Pennebaker, we barely got around to discussing movies.

Pennebaker, who died last week at the age of 94, became famous as one of his era’s most influential documentary filmmakers, best known for such music-centered films as “Dont Look Back” (featuring Bob Dylan at his most entertainingly enigmatic) and “Monterey Pop,” as well as the presidential campaign chronicles “Primary” and “The War Room.”

When I called Pennebaker in 2013, it wasn’t just to talk docs, but to share his memories of New York in the early 1960s for an oral history I was compiling. During those years, Pennebaker was working at a unit Robert Drew had set up at Life magazine to take documentary film from dull illustrated lectures into something more dramatic and immediate. Working with such colleagues as Richard Leacock and Albert and David Maysles, Pennebaker would help invent what would become known as direct cinema or cinema verite, an unadorned style that jettisoned scripts, narration and other deadening conceits and instead simply observed people speaking, behaving and inhabiting their own environments.

The impact of Pennebaker and his collaborators was nothing less than seismic, creating a nonfiction film language that became as ubiquitous and universally accepted as the dry, educational rhetoric it replaced. As inspired by live theater as by such forebears as Robert Flaherty and John Grierson, Pennebaker pushed documentary film to evolve from a mere vector of information to a means of revealing character and emotional truth.

“Primary,” Drew’s 1960 account of John F. Kennedy’s challenge to Hubert Humphrey for the Democratic nomination, was an early example of the genre (Pennebaker, Leacock and Maysles all worked on the film). So was Pennebaker’s 1962 film “Jane,” about a young actress named Jane Fonda embarking on a nervewracking Broadway debut, and the Maysles’ “Showman,” about the movie producer Joseph Levine. All were products not just of the team’s philosophical interest in a new kind of nonfiction cinema, but old-fashioned know-how.

“You gotta understand, there was no equipment that could do what we all thought could be done,” Pennebaker told me in 2013, referring to small, portable cameras that could also record sound. “So Ricky [Leacock] and I decided to build a camera that would do that. It took a lot of years and a lot of money which Life provided, unknowingly mostly.”

Like so many artistic movements that took hold in the 1960s — whose formal innovations became the symbolic lingua franca that surrounds us today — direct cinema was the culmination of eclectic, overlapping changes that only could have occurred in post-World War II America. And Pennebaker embodied those changes to an uncanny degree: A native of Evanston, Ill., he served in the U.S. Navy, after which he studied engineering at M.I.T. and Yale; when he moved to New York after a brief stint as an engineer, he worked at a carpentry shop in downtown Manhattan.

“All of the military equipment you could imagine could be bought on Canal Street,” Pennebaker told me in 2013. “We bought all our tools [there].” And, he noted, the mood in New York was just as expansive and full of possibility, a function of “that strange hiatus that followed World War II in which everybody kind of made out. People that were in the war could go to college, which I had done, and the people who stayed home made a lot of money. You could live in New York for almost nothing. Everybody came out of the war sort of better than okay.”

Pennebaker would “fall into filmmaking” when Drew hired him to join his team at Life. But he savored everything on offer in New York, which was a hotbed of creativity and ingenuity. He made sure to keep up with the movies that were being imported to American art houses from Europe, especially Italian neorealists (“because they were shot in the streets”), but film wasn’t his only passion: One of his roommates in his Greenwich Village apartment was the experimental novelist William Gaddis (who encouraged him to quit his post-grad engineering job); of an evening, he might walk over to Nick’s Tavern or the Stuvesant Casino to hear jazz bands from New Orleans. “You bought a pitcher of beer for a dollar and a half, and you danced all night,” he said.

When Pennebaker was approached to make a movie about Bob Dylan, he had barely heard of the singer-songwriter: “We were much too sophisticated” for folk music, Pennebaker said, adding that he and his friends preferred listening to Bunny Berigan and Benny Goodman records. He also took advantage of the off-Broadway theater scene that was flourishing in the Village. In fact, he said, cinema verite derived less from movies than the plays he and peers were watching. “It all had to do with recognizing the drama within the spoken word, and within the reactions of people,” Pennebaker said. “[You’d] sit and watch something as long as you could stand it. You didn’t ask questions or do interviews like the news did. You just watched something happen.”

While Pennebaker was soaking up and synthesizing the art forms swirling through the Village, he was joined by a cohort of artists, playwrights, actors, journalists, musicians, performers and dancers who were cross-pollinating in similarly vibrant ways. An art student named Robert Redford would pop in to see a teenage singer named Barbra Streisand in a downtown cabaret. Nearby, a cerebral stand-up comedian named Woody Allen would try out new material while the equally intellectual comic duo Nichols and May rehearsed their new Broadway show. An ensemble of young actors including Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, James Earl Jones and Louis Gossett Jr. starred in an off-off-Broadway production of “The Blacks” that would set attendance records. Gossett went to see Dylan and Dylan went to see Gossett, because everyone saw “The Blacks.” Uptown, writers such as Gloria Steinem, Gay Talese and Tom Wolfe were inventing a new kind of literary journalism while Robert Benton — then the art director at Esquire, the mecca of the New Journalism — worked on an idea he had for a movie called “Bonnie & Clyde.”

“You had the feeling you were throwing down at the end of something and then something new had to start,” Pennebaker recalled of the era. “You could get away with murder in the city, but you had to make it worthwhile.”

That combination of abandon and self-discipline aptly sums up why Pennebaker’s work, and that of his contemporaries, took hold so strongly and will continue to endure. He was part of an ambitious, avidly curious generation of newly minted New Yorkers who flooded into the city from the South and Midwest, many of them beautifully educated thanks to the G.I. Bill; children of farmers, laborers and Main Street businesspeople who brought a singular combination of erudition and practicality to breaking old forms apart and bringing new ones to life. Your play is too edgy for Broadway? Put it up in a black box downtown. Hollywood movies are too corny and cheaply sentimental? Write your own. The camera hasn’t been invented that allows you to capture sound and image with the unvarnished spontaneity the era calls for? You’re a Yale-educated engineer: Build your own.

Perhaps even more crucially, the same postwar prosperity and educational system that empowered Pennebaker and his contemporaries also empowered their audience — spectators their own age who understood hip literary and psychological references, were skeptical of or ironically amused by obsolete vernaculars, and were reliably responsive to music, plays, artwork and, yes, documentaries, that demanded new levels of candor and, occasionally, confrontation. At least when the establishment gatekeepers got out of the way: When Drew brought “Primary” to the TV stations that Life owned, they initially declined to run it, Pennebaker recalled. “But filmmakers saw right away that this was where [documentary] was going to go.”

Where documentary was going was a place where filmmakers were equipped — literally and figuratively — to capture situations in which anything might happen, an attitude borne of a city in which anything could happen. As Pennebaker and I wrapped up our conversation, the thrill of those early days was still palpable — a time when he was longing to tell stories in new ways, figuring out how to do it on the fly, and counting on his own generation to keep up. “Everything was sort of actionable,” Pennebaker said fondly before he hung up. “Everything would surprise you. But at the same time you lived in New York because that’s what you prized — the surprise.”