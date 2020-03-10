The new Destroyer album, “Have We Met,” wears its excellent vagueness like expensive cologne. Motives and outcomes usually get deleted from the story, leaving the characters to float in ambiguous peril, and sometimes the character is you.

Like on Monday night at the Black Cat in Washington, where a new song titled “The Raven” began with Bejar whiplashing the entire nightclub to attention: “Just look at the world around you. Wait, no, don’t look!” What? Why not? The lyrics that came next didn’t say, infusing the room with uncertainty and focus. Eyes up here, everyone, look at this radical troubadour, handsome and lifelike as a Velasquez painting. Listen as he snarls at the absurdity of existence. Notice how he holds the microphone as if pouring the contents of a champagne flute down his pants.

Bejar doesn’t care about answers. Not as a lyricist, not as a singer. In his decades-deep songbook, his lyrics rarely feel like vehicles for moving melody. They function as words, first and foremost, with Bejar bending them into musical shapes with his throat and mouth, creating a groany-hissy affectation that makes him sound like the singing villain in a Disney cartoon. Totally aware of his strange and singular gift, all Bejar did onstage Monday night was sing — except for the few times when he bashed on a tambourine, always with his back to the crowd because how could anyone bear to face an audience he respects while doing something so ridiculous and unnecessary?

Bejar’s backing sextet had even weirder work to do, considering the music on “Have We Met” sounds as if it were made in a bygone era that nobody is nostalgic for: Imagine a crew of early-2000s studio musicians working in a florid mid-’80s style, smearing layers of prettiness and fakeness in your face until you feel a little sick to your stomach; now imagine six musicians valiantly trying to re-create that sound onstage without transforming into meta-indie zombies twice removed from their source material. Tah-dah! It worked.