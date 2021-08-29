Lately she’s been hammering mask mandates. In an interview, Loesch (pronounced LASH) said she has not been vaccinated, citing health issues that surfaced not long ago, though she doesn’t rule out the possibility of getting the shot someday. On-air, she tells her listeners that she doesn’t oppose vaccines. But she has contributed to an aura of mistrust by frequently referring to what she describes as unanswered questions about possible side effects (menstrual cycle problems, heart inflammation), most of which have been dismissed by leading health experts as exceedingly rare or unproven. Vaccine advocates have blamed misinformation, especially in right-wing media, for the lower vaccination rates in red states.