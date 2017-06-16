Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and founder of the far-right Infowars media operation, has posted excerpts of his pre-interview calls with NBC News’s Megyn Kelly in which she appears to promise that she will go easy on him in their upcoming television interview.

Jones, who agreed to the interview but has since demanded the segment not air, leaked audio of the surreptitiously recorded calls on YouTube and Infowars.com in an apparent effort to hold Kelly to her promise of a softer approach.

“My goal is for your listeners and the left, you know, who will be watching some on NBC, to say, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting,” she says on one of the recordings, which were edited by Jones. “It’s not going to be some ‘gotcha’ hit piece, I promise you that.”

Kelly’s interview with Jones, scheduled for Sunday night on her new magazine-style program, has been the subject of controversy for the past week. NBC and Kelly have been under fire for giving Jones — the progenitor of many bogus and outlandish claims — a prime-time spot to air his views. But NBC calls Jones a newsworthy figure who has received the endorsement of President Trump and that its report will accurately portray him.

Kelly said in one of the calls that she would allow Jones to see interview footage in advance, an unusual offer. TV journalists typically don’t show interviews to their sources before they air.

In Jones’s case, however, the suggestion is moot since he recorded the interview with his own cameras in an effort, he said, to hold NBC News accountable.

On his radio program and Internet platforms, Jones has made assertions that the U.S. government was involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and that Hillary Clinton masterminded a pedophile ring out of a District pizza restaurant. He has also pushed the false notion that the murder of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax.

As a candidate in 2015, President Trump appeared on Jones’s program and praised the host, saying, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”

Jones has apologized for his “Pizzagate” claims under threat of a lawsuit from the restaurant’s owner. He has not backed down from other, widely discredited claims, although he has tried to temper his assertions about Sandy Hook. In one of the calls with Kelly, he says, “In hindsight, I think it probably did happen.” He also says, “I have had debates where I showed both sides. I believe people died there.”

An NBC executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Friday that Jones’s release of the calls won’t change the network’s plans. He characterized Kelly’s preliminary conversations with Jones as a standard procedure for reporters — an attempt to make a reluctant interview subject comfortable, and not a promise to portray Jones in any particular light.

The network issued a statement reading, “Despite Alex Jones’ efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a more controversial figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right.”

One national advertiser, JPMorgan Chase, has pulled out of the Jones-Kelly broadcast, but NBC hasn’t faced a widespread sponsor boycott, despite calls for one from advocates of the families of Sandy Hook victims. The families have threatened legal action against NBC News if the interview airs.

Jones’s lawyer, Randall Wilhite, asserted during a court hearing in April as part of Jones’s custody battle with his ex-wife that Jones is “playing a character” and is “a performance artist.” He compared him to Jack Nicholson playing the Joker in a “Batman” movie.

Kelly references the custody trial in one of her calls to Jones: “The comments I heard from you during the course of that trial and the plea to the media to be respectful to you and your kids just reminded me you’re just like anybody,” she says. “You’re a dad. You go through the same things we go through.”