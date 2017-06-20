Hi, Carolyn: I recently reconnected with a very good friend from college. She has worked hard to bring our whole gang of college friends together and it has been fun . . . except, her husband has started to annoy me. He messages me every single day wanting to know how my day went, whether I had dinner and lunch! He finds some flimsy excuse, like wanting my professional opinion on something.

I initially thought he was hitting on me and ignored his texts, but he was persistent, saying he just feels a good friendship is in the making and wanted to be friends with his “wifey’s” friend.

Am I overthinking or is my hunch right? I have made it very clear I am committed to my husband and family. I am tired of his daily texts. Blocking him might spoil my friendship with my dear friend, plus she is pregnant with her second child so I am concerned about the stress. As of now I just ignore all texts and calls but he doesn’t get it. What do you suggest?

— Attention Unwanted

Attention Unwanted: If anything, you are underthinking this, perhaps dangerously so.

(Nick Galifianakis/The Washington Post)

You’re uncomfortable with the communication; you don’t want it; you don’t buy his rationale for it; you have indicated by typical “polite” means — asserting your commitment to your marriage then ignoring his texts and calls — that you aren’t receptive to his attention; and he is running through these red lights as if they aren’t even there.

Even in the rosiest of interpretations, his actions point to a person who is operating outside the norms of healthy behavior.

You, however, are trying your best to stay within them — and flustered that it hasn’t worked. Pardon the mixed metaphor, but you’ve brought a knife to a gunfight.

So: Recognize the husband’s persistence as a serious violation needing a serious response. The one I advise here is courtesy of Gavin de Becker, author of “The Gift of Fear,” which I urge you to read. He says to give the husband one clear “no” message, such as: “I’ve decided to stop our communications. I’m confident you’ll respect my decision and put your attention elsewhere.” Don’t repeat or negotiate this, because that only rewards his persistence. De Becker says not to block him (yet), because you want to see whether he goes away.

So, keep ignoring him after the “no” message, yes. Don’t even pick up calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

If your paths cross, be civil and don’t engage, especially not to make “polite” excuses: If you hem and haw about your or his marriage, then you imply you would be interested if single; if you waffle out an “I’m not comfortable,” then you’re not clearly saying no. And so on. “The Gift of Fear” provides clear guidance on handling red-light runners like this spouse.

As long as he doesn’t escalate, you needn’t mention anything to your friend. If she asks, though, tell “the least,” per de Becker. “I got a few texts from your husband and I advised him I don’t want to correspond; call me old-fashioned.” Don’t provide details unless she asks.

This might fracture your renewed college alliance, yes, which would be a sad consequence. But the consequences of a weak boundary could be harmful for all involved.