Andrew Yang pounced on the fundraiser, too, saying that his proposal for campaign finance reform would enable more women to run for office, “because they don’t have to go shake the money tree in the wine cave.” And with that, a thousand wine cave memes were launched.

“I really like your wine cave want to shake your money tree,” tweeted New York magazine reporter Rebecca Traister.

“Starting at 5 PM tomorrow, I’m calling my mouth ‘the wine cave’ AMIRIGHT, LADIEZZZZZ?” tweeted NPR reporter Danielle Kurtzleben.

I don't have a wine cave but I do have a vodka crawl space. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) December 20, 2019

If you’re wondering what the heck a wine cave is, it’s just a fancy word for a storage facility. Wine needs to be kept at a consistent temperature, far from light and heat, as it is aged and stored. They have been in use for centuries: Caves in Champagne, for example, date back to the Middle Ages and are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The term “cave” followed the American wine industry over from France, but it’s a fancy way of saying “basement.” Many of them look nicer than your typical basement, because wineries can make more money during slow seasons by renting them out for parties and weddings.

“Like hay barns, wine caves can be used to host private gatherings; I’m not sure why either would be innately offensive, other than to signal an artificial moral superiority,” said Geoff Kruth, chief executive for the nonprofit Guild of Sommeliers.

California governor and winery owner Gavin Newsom chimed in to defend the industry, too. California’s wine industry is “a point of pride. It’s one of America’s great exports,” he told the HuffPost. “I don’t know that it’s helpful to have those kinds of debates.”

As far as event hosting, a wine cave is no fancier than any of the other locations where candidates who court high-dollar donors might gather. Many take place in the private homes of billionaires. Others are at membership-only clubs: Earlier this month, Joe Biden courted donors at the Union League Club, a private social club whose website welcome banner boasts “A taste of luxury.”

Trump recently hosted such an event at his D.C. hotel, where room rates surged up to $6,719 — “more than a dozen times the posted price for rooms on other weekends,” the Associated Press reported. That means the fundraiser benefited both Trump’s campaign and his business.

The cave, of course, is merely a symbol for the high-dollar donor events that Warren opposes, and the attack would have been similar had the event taken place at a restaurant or a hotel. It’s another entry on a long-running list of incidents evaluating a candidate’s relationship to food and the industry that surrounds it as being emblematic of a candidate’s suitability for office.

Presidential candidate Barack Obama was mocked for mentioning arugula and Whole Foods on the campaign trail in Iowa in 2008. John F. Kerry made headlines for ordering Swiss cheese on a cheesesteak. In a 1992 campaign stop, President George H.W. Bush was described as being amazed by an electronic grocery scanner, technology that had been in use for more than a decade — though his team later clarified that he had been impressed by a particular scanner that could read torn bar codes. But in a recession, that portrait of an out-of-touch president made a lasting impression on voters.

The difference in this incident is that, usually food is weaponized in an attack from one party to another as a sign of elitism, or from the general public when they perceive a candidate’s food choices as pandering. Those barbs don’t usually come from within.

Buttiegieg fought back, pointing out that he is “literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire. So this is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.”

But by Friday morning, #WineCavePete was a hashtag.

Laura Reiley contributed to this report.

