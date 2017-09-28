Washington superlawyer Abbe Lowell probably wishes email was never invented.

For the second time in a few days, Lowell was the victim of an email imbroglio involving a British prankster. Only this time, Lowell inflicted the damage on himself.

Lowell was first hoodwinked by the prankster — who goes by the Twitter handle @Sinon_Reborn — on Monday after the hoaxer pretended to be presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of Lowell’s clients. Under a fake Kushner email account, Sinon sought advice about what to do about some embarrassing adult content on his private email account. Lowell advised “Kushner” to preserve the material.

But Lowell fooled himself in his next go-round with Sinon.

The lawyer on Thursday received an angry (and real) letter via email from the heads of the Senate Intelligence Committee demanding to know why Kushner had a private email account that he didn’t tell the committee about during an interview with Senate staffers. The committee — which learned about the email account through a New York Times story — is looking into Kushner’s role in President Trump’s campaign and the campaign’s possible collusion with agents of the Russian government.

Lowell apparently sought to forward the Senate letter to Kushner for his review and comment.

Instead, he inadvertently sent it to the fake Kushner email address that Sinon had used to trick him in the first place.

Within a few hours, Sinon posted the Senate letter on his Twitter feed, exposing for all to see a letter presumably meant only for Kushner and his attorney.

Lowell did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday. But Sinon did.

“It was a schoolboy error, wasn’t it?” he said by phone. “Basically, I think he just hit ‘reply’ to the first [Kushner] address that popped up on his screen.” Sinon’s fake Kushner email address most likely showed up on autofill when Lowell typed his client’s name in the address field.

No fan of Trump or his administration, Sinon noted the irony of Kushner and other five other senior advisers maintaining private email accounts after Trump attacked his opponent, Hillary Clinton, for using one for government business while she served as secretary of state.

Nevertheless, he had a measure of sympathy for Lowell. “Anyone could have done what he did” without checking the return address closely, he said, adding, “I guess it’s been a tough week for him.”