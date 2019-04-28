

Lil Wayne was one of the most-anticipated performers at the 2019 Broccoli City Festival on April 27 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Growth will always be part of the conversation around the Broccoli City Festival. As an extension of Broccoli City, the festival echoes the organization’s mission to lift up urban communities through education about health and sustainability. Broccoli City effectively wants to help these communities — which have often been denied the proper resources — prosper. At the same time, the festival has tried to keep the organization’s goals front and center while growing into the biggest hip-hop festival in D.C. proper — so big, in fact, that it had to relocate this year.

Saturday’s event was the Broccoli City Festival’s maiden voyage in the parking lot of Landover’s FedEx Field. The move (and the sheer size of the venue) is a testament to how far it has come in terms of scope, as the seventh Broccoli City Festival was a far cry from the first affair at Half Street Fairgrounds in 2013. It now feels bigger than ever, and it should: This year also featured arguably the most impressive collection of performers to date. But even as the festival has become a destination for artists, fans and brands alike, the steadfast commitment to community remains.

Since the Broccoli City Festival blossomed in the DMV area, it’s only right that the festival showcases local acts. New Impressionz, among the most esteemed go-go bands, performed early in the day. Considering the current yet sustained tension around go-go music in the District (it is quite literally the sound of D.C. and one of its strongest cultural markers), it was not only encouraging that they were given the platform, but justified. And they weren’t the only local act given the opportunity to shine.



Rapper Adé, formerly known as Phil Adé, was one of the local rappers on the bill. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Maryland rapper Adé, formerly known as Phil Adé, performed before trekking to Virginia Beach for Pharrell Williams’s Something in the Water festival to do the same. Rapper YBN Cordae brought out WillThaRapper during his set to perform the latter’s “Pull Up Hop Out,” then unleashed Q Da Fool for his hard-as-nails “Guns N Bells.” Rapper Kelow LaTesha even gave an impromptu, spirited-as-always performance. Although the lineup’s bigger names were from beyond the DMV’s borders, the local presence was felt nonetheless.

Yung Miami, one half of the Miami-based duo City Girls, handled the difficult task of carrying her incarcerated partner JT’s weight gracefully. The group received a huge commercial boost last summer via Drake’s “In My Feelings,” helping to turn songs such as “Where the Bag At,” “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk” into mini-anthems, as they were on Saturday. Shortly after, Atlanta-based rappers Gunna and Lil Baby performed individually and together as the unofficial duo they’ve become thanks to their own mini-anthem, “Drip Too Hard.” Whether together or solo, Lil Baby’s breath control and Gunna’s quiet charisma (and bold fashion choices) impressed.

The Broccoli City Festival’s lineup is historically hip-hop heavy, so this year’s chosen R&B acts brought the right balance. English singer Ella Mai leveled things over with the smooth “Trip” and the massive hit “Boo’d Up,” overcoming sound troubles that interrupted “Naked” mid-song. On the opposite stage, Harlem singer Teyana Taylor brought a range of emotions: from the vibrant ballroom-culture tribute “WTP” to the touching “Gonna Love Me,” which was accompanied by a beautiful yet heart-wrenching video tribute to the relationship between actress Lauren London and her partner, the late Nipsey Hussle.



R&B singer Ella Mai sang her huge hit “Boo’d Up” at the festival. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Teyana Taylor, right, performs with her dancers at the Broccoli City Festival. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

The presence of Hussle, who was shot and killed last month, loomed over the festival. The Los Angeles rapper performed at the festival last year, and his entrepreneurial drive and passion for his community made him exemplary of what both Broccoli City, as an organization, and the Broccoli City Festival represent. Out of respect for being someone who led by example, Nipsey Hussle was honored with an official tribute on the main stage. On top of that, Hussle received another display of respect from one of the festival’s most-anticipated performers: Lil Wayne.

Despite a minor delay (for which he apologized with a tongue-in-cheek “sorry for the wait”), Lil Wayne did not disappoint. His set was brief, but he managed to take the crowd through nearly every era of his career, primarily the one in which his “best rapper alive” claim was Teflon. “Go DJ.” “Lollipop.” “Mrs. Officer.” “John.” “A Milli,” which he identified as his favorite song. And though he pulled most of his set from his deep catalogue of past hits, he found time for a recent one: “Uproar,” from his long-delayed album, “Tha Carter V.”

Lil Wayne was appreciative throughout, reminding the crowd that he’s nothing without his fans. It’s not lost on the former teen star how remarkable his path has been, and he’s still thankful for the support after all these years. He stands out as one of the few certifiable legends — and without question the most popular — to perform at the Broccoli City Festival to date. The trouble is that the distance between the two stages, along with Wayne’s tardiness, left some attendees forced to choose between him and Atlanta-based singer/rapper 6lack. But by the evening’s end, all attention was on headliner Childish Gambino.



Festivalgoers watch Lil Baby peform at the 2019 Broccoli City Festival. (Kyle Gustafson for The Washington Post)

Gambino, known to many others as the multitalented Donald Glover, began his set as he did his recent Coachella performances and his tour last year: reminding the audience that this was not a concert, it was church — an experience — and not to commodify the moment through smartphones.

He performed the hits (“This Is America” and “Redbone,” of course), but one clear difference between the Broccoli City Festival and Coachella is the demographic, so a cover of the Gap Band’s “Outstanding” was more likely to be appreciated on Saturday night. He acknowledged as much: “Every show I do is extremely personal . . . I didn’t come here for a check . . . this is Chocolate City.”

The cultural elements that made Chocolate City what it is live on, even beyond the city’s limits. And they’re what the Broccoli City Festival must help preserve as it grows.