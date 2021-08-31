This version of Bush was an idiot, and a useful one at that, seen to be taken advantage of by the real Machiavellians of his administration (see: Cheney, Dick). “A big part of the critique at the time is that he was sort of a failson that was a vehicle for these people,” said Josh Marshall, who chronicled the Bush years on his website, Talking Points Memo. “That probably makes it easier for the public to be okay with him leaving everything behind and becoming a painter. Whether it’s true or not.”