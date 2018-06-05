

Gerard Baker, editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal, at the opening bell of the NASDAQ stock exchange on July 8, 2014 as the newspaper celebrated its 125th anniversary. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal replaced its top editor, Gerard Baker, on Tuesday, and named his second-in-command to replace him.

The newspaper said Baker, who ran the Journal’s newsroom through five often-stormy years, will take up a new position as the Journal’s editor-at-large, and return to writing commentaries.

Baker has been a sometimes controversial figure within his own newsroom, with some of his reporters privately grumbling that he took a softer approach to the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump.

His departure was a surprise to journalists at the Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Several said they learned that he was leaving from a press release issued by News Corp.

Matt Murray, currently executive editor of the Journal, will assume Baker’s job on Monday.

