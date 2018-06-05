The Wall Street Journal replaced its top editor, Gerard Baker, on Tuesday, and named his second-in-command to replace him.
The newspaper said Baker, who ran the Journal’s newsroom through five often-stormy years, will take up a new position as the Journal’s editor-at-large, and return to writing commentaries.
Baker has been a sometimes controversial figure within his own newsroom, with some of his reporters privately grumbling that he took a softer approach to the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump.
His departure was a surprise to journalists at the Journal, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Several said they learned that he was leaving from a press release issued by News Corp.
Matt Murray, currently executive editor of the Journal, will assume Baker’s job on Monday.
