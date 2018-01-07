Best motion picture, comedy or musical
“Lady Bird”
Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
[Golden Globes 2018 live coverage: Red carpet, winners and biggest moments]
Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Best director, motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best screenplay, motion picture
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best animated feature film
“Coco”
Best foreign language film
“In the Fade”
Best TV series, drama
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Best TV series, musical or comedy
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best TV movie or limited series
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best actor in a TV series, comedy
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)
Best actress in a TV movie or limited series
Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best actor in a TV movie or limited series
Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Best original score, motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Best original song
“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”