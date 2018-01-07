1 of 79 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × See what the stars are wearing on the red carpet at this year’s Golden Globes View Photos The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards kick-off in Los Angeles. Caption The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards kick-off in Los Angeles. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Debra Messing arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Lady Bird”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best director, motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best screenplay, motion picture

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best animated feature film

“Coco”

Best foreign language film

“In the Fade”

Best TV series, drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best TV movie or limited series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV movie or limited series

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actor in a TV movie or limited series

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo” (FX)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best original song

“This Is Me,” “The Greatest Showman”