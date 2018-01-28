The complete list of winners from the 60th Grammy Awards:

Album of the year

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Record of the year

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Best new artist

Alessia Cara

Best rap album

“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar

Best rap performance

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Best rap song

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Best rap/sung performance

“LOYALTY.,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best R&B album

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Best R&B song

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Best R&B performance

“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars

Best urban contemporary album

“Starboy,” the Weeknd

Best pop vocal album

“÷ (Divide),” Ed Sheeran

Best pop solo performance

“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran

Best pop duo/group performance:

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists

Best rock album

“A Deeper Understanding,” the War on Drugs

Best rock song

“Run,” Foo Fighters

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen

Best alternative music album

“Sleep Well Beast,” the National

Best country album

“From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton

Best country song

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Best country solo performance

“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

Best dance/electronic album

“3-D the Catalogue,” Kraftwerk

Best dance recording

“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem

Best comedy album

“The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Dave Chappelle

Best music video

“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Prototype,” Jeff Lorber Fusion

Best metal performance

“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon

Best traditional R&B performance

“Redbone,” Childish Gambino

Best new age album

“Dancing on Water,” Peter Kater

Best jazz vocal album

“Dreams and Daggers,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best improvised jazz solo

“Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin

Best jazz instrumental album

“Rebirth,” Billy Childs

Best large jazz ensemble album

“Bringin’ It,” Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin jazz album

“Jazz Tango,” Pablo Ziegler Trio

Best gospel performance/song

“Never Have to be Alone,” CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“What A Beautiful Name,” Hillsong Worship

Best gospel album

“Let Them Fall in Love,” CeCe Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Chain Breaker,” Zach Williams

Best roots gospel album

“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” Reba McEntire

Best Latin pop album

“El Dorado,” Shakira

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“Residente,” Residente

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)

“Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas,” Aida Cuevas

Best tropical Latin album

“Salsa Big Band,” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best American roots performance

“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes

Best American roots song

“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Americana album

“The Nashville Sound,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best bluegrass album

“Laws of Gravity,” the Infamous Stringdusters

“All the Rage — In Concert Volume One (Live),” Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Best traditional blues album

“Blue & Lonesome,” the Rolling Stones

Best contemporary blues album

“TajMo,” Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Best folk album

“Mental Illness,” Aimee Mann

Best regional roots music album

“Kalenda,” Lost Bayou Ramblers

Best reggae album

“Stony Hill,” Damien “Jr. Gong” Marley

Best world music album

“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Best children’s album

“Feel What U Feel,” Lisa Loeb

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)

“The Princess Diarist,” Carrie Fisher

Best musical theater album

“Dear Evan Hansen,” original Broadway cast recording

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“La La Land,” various artists

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz

Best song written for visual media

“How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’i Cravalho

Best instrumental composition

“Three Revolutions,” Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra (from ‘Catch Me If You Can’),” John Williams

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“Putin,” Randy Newman

Best recording package

“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition),” Father John Misty

“El Orisha de la Rosa,” Magín Díaz

Best boxed or special limited edition package

“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition,” various artists

Best album notes

“Live At the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings,” Otis Redding

Best historical album

“Leonard Bernstein — The Composer,” Leonard Bernstein

Best engineered album, non-classical

“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars

Producer of the year, non-classical

Greg Kurstin

Best remixed recording

“You Move (Latroit Remix),” Depeche Mode

Best surround sound album

“Early Americans,” Jane Ira Bloom

Best engineered album, classical

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio,” Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Producer of the year, classical

David Frost

Best orchestral performance

“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio,” Manfred Honeck

Best opera recording

“Berg: Wozzeck,” Hans Graf, Roman Trekel & Anne Schwanewilms

Best choral performance

Bryars: The Fifth Century,” Donald Nally

Best classical instrumental solo

“Transcendental,” Daniil Trifonov

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Death & the Maiden,” Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Best classical solo vocal album

“Crazy Girl Crazy,” Barbara Hannigan

Best classical compendium

“Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto,” Giancarlo Guerrero

Best contemporary classical composition

“Viola Concerto,” Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony

Best music film

“The Defiant Ones,” various artists