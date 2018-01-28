The complete list of winners from the 60th Grammy Awards:
Album of the year
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Record of the year
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Song of the year
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Best rap album
“DAMN.,” Kendrick Lamar
Best rap performance
“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
Best rap song
“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
Best rap/sung performance
“LOYALTY.,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best R&B album
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Best R&B song
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
Best R&B performance
“That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars
Best urban contemporary album
“Starboy,” the Weeknd
Best pop vocal album
“÷ (Divide),” Ed Sheeran
Best pop solo performance
“Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran
Best pop duo/group performance:
“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90,” various artists
Best rock album
“A Deeper Understanding,” the War on Drugs
Best rock song
“Run,” Foo Fighters
Best rock performance
“You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen
Best alternative music album
“Sleep Well Beast,” the National
Best country album
“From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton
Best country song
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Best country solo performance
“Either Way,” Chris Stapleton
Best country duo/group performance
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
Best dance/electronic album
“3-D the Catalogue,” Kraftwerk
Best dance recording
“Tonite,” LCD Soundsystem
Best comedy album
“The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas,” Dave Chappelle
Best music video
“HUMBLE.,” Kendrick Lamar
Best contemporary instrumental album
“Prototype,” Jeff Lorber Fusion
Best metal performance
“Sultan’s Curse,” Mastodon
Best traditional R&B performance
“Redbone,” Childish Gambino
Best new age album
“Dancing on Water,” Peter Kater
Best jazz vocal album
“Dreams and Daggers,” Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best improvised jazz solo
“Miles Beyond,” John McLaughlin
Best jazz instrumental album
“Rebirth,” Billy Childs
Best large jazz ensemble album
“Bringin’ It,” Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin jazz album
“Jazz Tango,” Pablo Ziegler Trio
Best gospel performance/song
“Never Have to be Alone,” CeCe Winans
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
“What A Beautiful Name,” Hillsong Worship
Best gospel album
“Let Them Fall in Love,” CeCe Winans
Best contemporary Christian music album
“Chain Breaker,” Zach Williams
Best roots gospel album
“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” Reba McEntire
Best Latin pop album
“El Dorado,” Shakira
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
“Residente,” Residente
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano)
“Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas,” Aida Cuevas
Best tropical Latin album
“Salsa Big Band,” Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best American roots performance
“Killer Diller Blues,” Alabama Shakes
Best American roots song
“If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Americana album
“The Nashville Sound,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best bluegrass album
“Laws of Gravity,” the Infamous Stringdusters
“All the Rage — In Concert Volume One (Live),” Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Best traditional blues album
“Blue & Lonesome,” the Rolling Stones
Best contemporary blues album
“TajMo,” Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Best folk album
“Mental Illness,” Aimee Mann
Best regional roots music album
“Kalenda,” Lost Bayou Ramblers
Best reggae album
“Stony Hill,” Damien “Jr. Gong” Marley
Best world music album
“Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration,” Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Best children’s album
“Feel What U Feel,” Lisa Loeb
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling)
“The Princess Diarist,” Carrie Fisher
Best musical theater album
“Dear Evan Hansen,” original Broadway cast recording
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
“La La Land,” various artists
Best score soundtrack for visual media
“La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz
Best song written for visual media
“How Far I’ll Go,” Auli’i Cravalho
Best instrumental composition
“Three Revolutions,” Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
“Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra (from ‘Catch Me If You Can’),” John Williams
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals
“Putin,” Randy Newman
Best recording package
“Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition),” Father John Misty
“El Orisha de la Rosa,” Magín Díaz
Best boxed or special limited edition package
“The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition,” various artists
Best album notes
“Live At the Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings,” Otis Redding
Best historical album
“Leonard Bernstein — The Composer,” Leonard Bernstein
Best engineered album, non-classical
“24K Magic,” Bruno Mars
Producer of the year, non-classical
Greg Kurstin
Best remixed recording
“You Move (Latroit Remix),” Depeche Mode
Best surround sound album
“Early Americans,” Jane Ira Bloom
Best engineered album, classical
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio,” Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Producer of the year, classical
David Frost
Best orchestral performance
“Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio,” Manfred Honeck
Best opera recording
“Berg: Wozzeck,” Hans Graf, Roman Trekel & Anne Schwanewilms
Best choral performance
Bryars: The Fifth Century,” Donald Nally
Best classical instrumental solo
“Transcendental,” Daniil Trifonov
Best chamber music/small ensemble performance
“Death & the Maiden,” Patricia Kopatchinskaja & the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best classical solo vocal album
“Crazy Girl Crazy,” Barbara Hannigan
Best classical compendium
“Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto,” Giancarlo Guerrero
Best contemporary classical composition
“Viola Concerto,” Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony
Best music film
“The Defiant Ones,” various artists