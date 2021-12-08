I had seen Greg a month ago, at a crowded and very lit New York City art opening for Radcliffe Bailey. He greeted me as he always did, with a from-the-gut-up shout of “KP!” He was wearing a mask, a trademark hat and a variety of colorful fabrics wrapped around his plump frame like the sacred garments worn by a priest. And he was there by himself, as he often was, lurking on the edges of the event, shy in a crowd despite his warmth with those he knew. Sometimes his eyes met yours, sometimes they did not.