“We the jury request to understand if we can be hung on one and three and unanimous on the other charges,” said the note, which Burke read aloud before calling the jury in to address them.

About a half hour later, the jury was sent home. The session was already set to end early, at 3 p.m., because Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno needed to travel home to Chicago for a pressing personal matter.

The predatory sexual assault charges that seem to be in dispute both stem from an accusation from “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, 59, who testified that Weinstein raped her in late 1993 or early 1994. Jurors would need to conclude that there was a pattern of sexual assault that includes Sciorra’s allegation and the allegations of either or both of the other accusers: Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

The other charges in the trial are for individual acts alleged by Haleyi and Mann. Haleyi, 42, a former production assistant, testified that Weinstein forced an act of oral sex on her on July 10, 2006 at his New York apartment. Mann, 34, had a consensual five-year relationship with Weinstein but said he forced sex on her twice — once in New York at the Doubletree Hotel on March 18, 2013, and once in L.A. (he is not being charged for the latter).

Three other women were allowed to testify at the trial as support witnesses in the trial, which began Jan. 6.