

Blake Schwarzenbach performed with a reunited Jawbreaker at the Anthem on Thursday. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

Pop music critic

When your favorite punk band re-forms — and it’s only a matter of time — you won’t buy a ticket hoping to be surprised. You’re going to that show to bathe in a nostalgic reverie, to renew your vows with your formative tastes, to reconnect with your hungry inner-kiddo, to be impressed with yourself for remembering all of those drum fills, to feel good, punk rock hooray.

Could a Jawbreaker show feel anything like that? In the middle of the tempestuous punk trio’s Thursday night set at the Anthem in Washington, singer-guitarist Blake Schwarzenbach described the entire endeavor as “a fool’s errand” — one that pits “51-year-old self versus 24-year-old self.” It was a pledge of commitment disguised as self-deprecation: They wouldn’t be here if this was easy. Living through this music in their youth was hard. Reliving it at middle age is even harder.

For most other groups, the reunion life sure seems breezy, not to mention lucrative, which is why so many reunions feel airless and edgeless. It’s been 15 years since the Pixies re-formed, setting off a chain reaction of bands reconvening for cash, glory, legacy refurbishment and maybe even for fun. Some reunions feel like no-stakes reenactments. Others prove that old songs can say new things. Which would this be?

I had no original concert experience to compare this to. I adored Jawbreaker as a teenager, but I never got the chance to genuflect in real life. On Thursday night, I still wasn’t sure I wanted to, which turned the show into a battle between my 39-year-old self and my 15-year-old self.

I first fell for this band in a way that probably sounds ancient to today’s youth: My high school girlfriend and I heard them on after-hours alt-rock radio, and she special-ordered their new CD, 1994’s “24-Hour Revenge Therapy,” from a local record shop for my 15th birthday. Very cute. Then we hit play. We had never heard an album that made us feel more hopeful or more doomed. Here was a pop-punk band from California that seemed so wise, so literate, yet so skeptical of itself, and so sophisticated in its desperation. I couldn’t grasp it all in the spring of 1994, but I did feel that Schwarzenbach was sending a critical message to all of punk teenagerdom from across the fault line of adulthood: Your frustration with this dumb world will not fade, but you might get a little smarter about it.

Then, in 1995, the band accepted a cool million from DGC, the major label that hoped to transform Jawbreaker into Green Day for teenage Sartre readers. But when the band’s fourth studio album, “Dear You,” dropped later that year, all the kids in punkland jumped ship seemingly overnight. Some defected on principle (Jawbreaker sold out!), while others bailed on what they were actually hearing. The scene had unanimously decided that the production on “Dear You” was too clean, too sleek, too legible, and it made the music seem dishonest. Within a year, the band was over.

Listening back today, this might be the most baffling component of Jawbreaker’s collapse. How could there be more truth, more clarity in a band’s blurrier music? It might just be that we love to hear a band leaning over the edge of its collective ability — and on “Dear You,” Jawbreaker sounded like it had finally gotten a tight hold on its ideas.



After breaking up in 1996, Jawbreaker — bassist Chris Bauermeister, guitarist-vocalist Blake Schwarzenbach, drummer Adam Pfahler -- reformed in 2017. (Josh Sisk/For The Washington Post)

Onstage at the Anthem, the band made it clear that it had mastered its sound since reuniting in 2017, but there was a new tension in the air, and it had to do with endurance — that 51-against-24-year-old thing. When you’re young, you’re pushing against the boundaries of your competence. When you’re older, you’re fighting against your exhaustion. So when Schwarzenbach snarled his most eternal lyric — “Survival never goes out of style” — as if it could have burned his throat, it felt good to hear the effort. Same for Chris Bauermeister’s labored bass lines as they dangled toward the void. Same for Adam Pfahler’s slugged drum fills, which always gave Jawbreaker’s music so much of its stealth melancholy.

Ideally, this is what you want at the reunion show. The things you understand about a band’s sound should feel cleaner and closer. As for what remains mysterious, it should feel more unreachable than when you walked in. When the band tore into “West Bay Invitational” — a song about the mundanities of a weirdo house party performed with feral urgency — I could only hear big, fiery question marks. The roaring twenties that Jawbreaker had promised me in this very song had come and gone, but the scorching anticipation was still right there in the music.

It reminded me of the teenager that I used to be, but it didn’t make me feel young. It reminded me of the adult that I wanted to become, but it didn’t make me feel old. Instead, it reminded me of something that music should always be reminding us of in the radiant blaze of right-now: We’re always younger than we’re about to be.