

Moderator Chuck Todd, left, turns to speak to the audience about a technical glitch during the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debate in Miami June 26. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

For a few moments during Wednesday night’s debate, the candidates were speechless.

Moderator Chuck Todd stopped the proceedings midway through the two-hour event and called for a timeout. Viewers at home and in the Arsht Center in Miami could hear mysterious voices competing with the 10 Democrats candidates onstage.

“We are hearing our colleagues’ audio,” Todd explained. As the problem persisted, the NBC News host went to an extended commercial break.

The glitch, which delayed the debate by about four minutes, apparently was caused by wireless microphones that NBC and MSNBC personnel inside the auditorium were using, according to a network executive. The wireless signals appear to have bled into the main audio feed, causing a few confusing moments. The exact cause still isn’t clear.

“It’s live TV in a big theater,” said the executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he isn’t authorized to speak for the network. “There’s a lot of wireless stuff” going on behind the scenes.

The problem was fixed during the long commercial break, but not fast enough for one viewer, President Trump, who couldn’t resist taking a few shots.

Piping in from Japan, where he arrived on Thursday for the Group of 20 economic summit, Trump heckled via Twitter, “@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

Not long after, he added another tweet: “Thank you @MSNBC, real professionals!” including a video in which footage of the debate faded to a video of himself, set to “Crazy Train,” a 1980 heavy-metal classic by Ozzy Osbourne.

As noted by Yahoo senior political correspondent Jon Ward, Wednesday’s screw-up pales in severity and embarrassment to what happened during the first presidential debate between Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter in 1976. That debate was interrupted by the loss of sound for 27 minutes.

The New York Times described the scene: “For almost the next half hour, President Ford and Mr. Carter leaned on their lecterns, sipped water, shifted their weight from foot to foot and stared into the darkness of the Walnut Street Theater” in Philadelphia.

“They both knew the eight cameras were still feeding the four networks a picture. They made no gesture of irritation. There was not even a wrinkle of a frown. They simply stood, quietly, patiently, impissively [sic], waiting for American technology to work itself out.”

A technician for ABC, which provided the “pool” feed of the debate, later blamed a blown amplifier for the disruption.

An estimated audience of 90 million saw the Ford-Carter debate. Wednesday’s audience was probably considerably smaller. (Ratings are expected to be released Thursday afternoon.)

NBC News spokesman Mark Kornblau declined to comment.